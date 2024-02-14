Deadpool 3’s Trailer Is Here to Save the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios is only releasing one movie this year—but, from the looks of it, it’s going to be unforgettable. That movie, of course, is Deadpool & Wolverine, which brings the R-rated, fourth-wall-breaking hero from Fox’s X-Men Universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ryan Reynolds stars and, this time, he’s bringing along his friend Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel films in years and now the first trailer is here.

Filming only wrapped a few weeks ago, so the fact that we’re getting a trailer at all for this is pretty incredible.

Deadpool 3 opens in theaters July 26.

