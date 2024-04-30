Fallout Is Prime Video’s Most-Watched Series Since Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

We already knew Fallout was a hit; the Prime Video series based on the popular video games has already been renewed for a second season. But now we know just how much of a hit it is, raking in 65 million viewers globally during its first 16 days.

That’s a lot of eyeballs roaming the post-apocalypse in just over two weeks, and there are more stats to share from a Prime Video press release. Fallout is also “the most watched title ever on Prime Video among adults 18-34 through its first 16 days,” as well as the second-most watched title ever on Prime Video, “and the most watched title since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power through its first 16 days.” It has reached number one on Prime Video in 170 countries (out of 240 countries where it’s available); in fact, “60% of Fallout’s audience is based internationally—with outsized performance in the UK, France, and Brazil” over that first 16-day period.

What will really solidify Fallout’s smash-hit prowess is seeing how it holds up in the coming weeks. As fans will recall, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had a weekly rollout. It scored 25 million global viewers with its September 2022 premiere, but saw a drop in viewership as the season progressed; according to reports, only 37% of viewers in the U.S. watched all eight Rings episodes. Fallout, however, dropped all eight of its episodes at once—so it’ll be interesting if those numbers hold up now that the first wave of binge-viewers has passed. Will people re-watch? Will more people discover the show based on word of mouth? Both seem entirely possible.

Prime Video is hoping to keep that nuclear-powered buzz going with a new Amazon storefront hawking Fallout merch from both the game and the new series, in case anyone out there needed a Ghoul t-shirt, for instance. The show stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan, and comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld). You can watch season one on Prime Video now.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.