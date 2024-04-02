In a New, Extended Planet of the Apes Trailer, the Hunt Is On

The first big sci-fi epic of the summer is almost here. It’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the next film in the ongoing prequel series that’s setting up the iconic 1968 film. This time, Maze Runner director Wes Ball is at the helm with a story set generations after the three most recent films, and tickets are on sale now.

To commemorate the news, a new, extended trailer has been released that features the apes of this time period hunting the remaining humans. However, as is clearer in this trailer than the previous ones, the star of the film, Noa (played in performance capture by Owen Teague), doesn’t think humans should be hunted like inferior beings. In fact, he’s heard that at one point, apes and humans co-existed. Imagine that! Check out the extended trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Some of that footage has been in the previous trailers, but we do get a nice, long extension of that chase scene, and some of those set pieces near the end are new. This movie looks epic as hell and we can’t wait.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was written by Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and is directed by Wes Ball. It stars Owen Teague (It), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). It’s in theaters on May 10 but special screenings will be happening in premium formats on May 8. Tickets for all of that are on sale now.

Check out the trailer below.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.