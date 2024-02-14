New Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer Takes the Story to Another Level

Centuries have passed since Caesar helped his fellow apes evolve beyond mere animals into the dominant species on the planet. Humans still exist, but only in hiding. And that’s where Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes picks up, following a new ape unaware of this history, who finds himself in another epic struggle.

From director Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, and the upcoming Legend of Zelda), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens May 10. We’ve already seen one teaser, but this full trailer takes things to a whole new level.

Starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens May 10.

