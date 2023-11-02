Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ First Trailer Heralds a Post-Human World

The trailer for the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has been released. The reboot franchise has, to date, been a totally new retelling of the original premise, although it uses some similar characters and locations.

The movie takes place after the events of the 2017 film, War for the Planet of the Apes. After the chimpanzee comppander, Caesar, led the apes to an oasis, factions began to emerge within the enclave. Cornelius, Caesar’s son, played by Owen Teague, will play a lead role.

Not much else is known about the film at this time. Wes Ball is the director of the film, taking over from Matt Reeves, who directed earlier installments in the franchise. Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison all contributed to the screenplay.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the movie being covered here wouldn’t exist.

