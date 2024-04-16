Maserati’s New EV Is a Gorgeous Convertible With 818 HP

After launching its all-electric lineup with the Grecale Folgore SUV and GranTurismo Folgore coupe, Maserati is expanding its range of EVs with its first battery-powered convertible: the GranCabrio Folgore. The droptop version of the electric GranTurismo takes the title of the fastest convertible EV on the market thanks to its top speed of 180 mph — and it’s one of the only convertible EVs period.

The GranCabrio Folgore’s 800-volt drivetrainis the same as you’ll find in the GranTurismo EV, though the hardtop can hit around 200 mph. The convertible is fitted with three motors — one in the front and two at the rear — that kick out a combined 818 horsepower. The motors make use of a silicon carbide inverter, which features tech that Maserati nabbed from its Formula E team. This means acceleration off the line is rapid, with the GranCabrio Folgore hitting 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds.

Would you like your luxury Italian roadster trimmed in old fishing nets?

To bring all that speed to a stop, the car comes with a braking system derived from the Maserati MC20. This means there’s a set of aluminum calipers, which the brand says offers performance in high-speed driving as well as comfort when you’re soaking up the miles. They also mean that the car can stop from 62 mph in less than 120 feet.

As with the GranTurismo Folgore, the 92.5-kWh battery pack is laid out in a T shape in the belly of the car. This, Maserati says, keeps the ride height of the GranCabrio low, with it sitting at just over 53 inches on the road. Setting the battery up in this manner also helps with weight distribution and improves handling.

The roof will go up or down in 18 seconds.

That GranCabrio Folgore is capable of covering up to 278 miles on Europe’s WLTP cycle, which is more optimistic than the U.S. EPA cycle. When the time comes to top up, Maserati says you’ll be able to add 62 miles of range in just five minutes, and at certain DC chargers you’ll be able to boost the GranCabrio Folgore from 20 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

But this is a convertible Maserati, so it’s about more than just charge times and battery packs. Like the previous generation the new GranCabrio hasa fabric roof, which can fold up and down at the touch of a button or the wave of your hand, thanks to gesture controls.

Look mum, no roof!

It’ll manage that in around 18 seconds and folds away in a snug compartment at the rear that still leaves space for two passengers to ride in the back. It also doesn’t eat into your luggage room too much, and the GranCabrio comes with more than 5 cubic feet of trunk space.

Inside, there’s all the creature comforts you’d expect from a luxury EV. As such, there’s a new fabric that is made out of recycled nylon from things like fishing nets to trim the seats. There’s also leather options, and some very cool color combos like the white and blue you see here.

Trim inside the car includes a neat carbon-fiber weave that comprises real copper threads to show off the metal’s importance in the electric age. Seats can also be specced out with copper patterns that are laser-etched into the fabric, and Maserati’s Fuoriserie customization program lets buyers option the car to match their wildest dreams.

There’s no word on price or potential per-year volume figures just yet, but Maserati pledged to build one less than the market demands each year to keep exclusivity for the EV high.

What do you think, is a convertible EV like this the only thing that’s been stopping you from going electric, or does the idea of an electric Italian supercar make your skin crawl? Let us know in the comments below.

Room for two of your smallest friends.