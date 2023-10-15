MORNING SPOILERS: The Walking Dead Confirms Melissa McBride’s Full Return For Daryl Dixon

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters wants to introduce some new Titans to Legendary’s Godzilla universe. Get a look at the return of the world of Orphan Black in Echoes’ new trailer. Plus, a new poster for Hunger Games prequel Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and updates on the future of Gen V. Spoilers, away!

Saw XI

During a recent interview with THR, Saw X director Kevin Greutert admitted he sees “no obvious” direction for an eleventh prospective Saw movie.

Well, we’ll just have to see what the future of Saw is. There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there’s no obvious one coming out of this film. I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never. As far as that actor [Jorge Briseño], he’s such an amazing little gentleman. I think he has a huge career ahead of him, and I would love to work with him again.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Coming Soon has a new poster for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes designed specifically for this year’s New York Comic Con.

Photo: Lionsgate

The Strangers Trilogy

Lionsgate has also released a poster for Renny Harlin’s new Strangers movie, reuniting Man in the Mask, Dollface and Pin-Up Girl.

The first poster for Lionsgate’s ‘THE STRANGERS’ trilogy has been released at #NYCC.



(📸 @The_Streamr) pic.twitter.com/xqXGEbGDyZ — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) October 12, 2023

Leo

A 74-year old class pet begins mentoring his students in the full trailer for Leo, starring the voices of Adam Sandler and Bill Burr as a turtle named Squirtle.

Leo | Official Trailer | Netflix Leo | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

TV Line confirms Melissa McBride will reprise her role as Carol Peletier in season two of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which will now be subtitled The Book of Carol.

Fear the Walking Dead

Meanwhile, Madison reunites with Victor in a clip from Fear the Walking Dead’s October 22 return episode.

Fear The Walking Dead | NYCC Final Episodes Sneak | ft. Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo Fear The Walking Dead | NYCC Final Episodes Sneak | ft. Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo

Gen V

Michele Fazekas recently warned The Wrap Amazon has yet to renew Gen V for a second season.

We do not have an official season to order yet. We’ve gotten the writers together to talk about what’s possible. So we’re hopeful.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

In conversation with Collider, director Matt Shakman confirmed Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will introduce new Titans to the Godzilla-Monsterverse franchise.

One of the great things about this was the chance to create new Titans, new monsters to add to the Monsterverse. So, that’s a part of it, using folks that we know and love from before is a part of it. I don’t want to say too much so that you can be excited about what you see when you watch it.

Creepshow

A woman is chased by a monster in a clip from today’s fourth season premiere of Creepshow.

Unwelcomed Visitor Cries in the Night | Creepshow Season 4 Episode 1 | Shudder Unwelcomed Visitor Cries in the Night | Creepshow Season 4 Episode 1 | Shudder

Bodies

Detectives across time must solve the same murder in the latest trailer for Bodies, Netflix’s upcoming limited series adapting the comic book by Si Spencer.

Bodies | Official Trailer | Netflix Bodies | Official Trailer | Netflix

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

A trailer confirms Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will return with new episodes this November 8 on both Disney+ and Disney Junior.

Orphan Black: Echoes

Next year’s Orphan Black spinoff starring Krysten Ritter now has a trailer.

Orphan Black: Echoes Teaser Trailer | ft. Krysten Ritter | Premieres 2024 on AMC, BBC America & AMC+ Orphan Black: Echoes Teaser Trailer | ft. Krysten Ritter | Premieres 2024 on AMC, BBC America & AMC+

The Curse

Finally, the stars of a home improvement show are hexed by a little girl in the trailer for The Curse, starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder, Benny Safdie and Gary Farmer.

The Curse Official Trailer | SHOWTIME The Curse Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

