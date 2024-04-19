MORNING SPOILERS: Steven Spielberg’s Next Movie Could Bring Him Back to Sci-Fi

Werner Herzog has joined Bong Joon Ho’s mysterious new animated movie. Sophia Di Martino ponders Sylvie’s potential path in a future with more Loki. Plus, get a look at Sweet Tooth’s return. Spoilers get!

Untitled Bong Joon Ho Project

According to Variety, Werner Herzog will lend his voice to Bong Joon Ho’s currently untitled “hand-drawn animated feature about deep-sea creatures.”

Untitled Steven Spielberg Project

Meanwhile, Variety has word Steven Spielberg’s next project will “likely” be “a UFO film based on his own original idea” written by Jurassic Park screenwriter, David Koepp.

Godzilla

During a recent interview with Encount, Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki stated Dolby Vision has made him curious about the inclusion of King Ghidorah or Mechagodzilla in a potential upcoming sequel.

Huh…to make use of Dolby Vision. That’s right, it’s a possibility. I hadn’t thought about it, but now that you’ve said it, I think you’re right.

Longlegs

NEON has released another mysterious Longlegs teaser.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Speaking with Comic Book, Christian Slater stated the new Spiderwick Chronicles series is “a complete and total departure” from the 2008 movie.

[Former Mulgarath actor] Nick Nolte is definitely one of my favorite actors. You know, he’s incredible and did a fantastic job in the movie. But I felt like this was really a complete and total departure from the movie. I think obviously the characters were able to be greatly expanded upon, and that whole storyline of Mulgarath trying to weave his way into this lovely struggling family was a nice element, I think, to introduce into this story. I like that dynamic. I loved working with Joy [Bryant]. The kids were great, got to do a lot of fun scenes with those guys. And I got to be as nuts as I wanted to be, which I always loved to do.

Loki

In another recent interview with Comic Book, Sophia Di Martino opined losing Loki may be part of Slyvie’s “glorious purpose” in a potential season three.

I think she’s grateful and relieved that Loki has given them all a chance and that they all have their free will restored. Obviously, the sacrifice is that she’s lost Loki, so, she’s heartbroken in a way, but she knows that he’s going to do what needs to be done. I think it might also be glorious purpose, as all Lokis are burdened with. She doesn’t know what it is yet. I think there’s definitely something unfinished about Sylvie and she’s figuring out how to be happy and how to fight the good fight and how to make everything okay.

Star Trek: Discovery

Spoiler TV has two new photos from “Face the Strange,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Photo: Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

On the way to the next clue, the U.S.S. Discovery is sabotaged by a mysterious weapon, leaving Captain Burnham, Rayner, and Stamets as the only crew members who can possibly save the ship in time.

Sweet Tooth

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the third and final season of Sweet Tooth premiering this June 6.

