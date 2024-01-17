MORNING SPOILERS: The Last of Us Showrunner Rules Out a Return to Bill and Frank

Mark Ruffalo hypes up his nasty character in Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17. Alex Wolff says the Quiet Place prequel is less horror, more drama. Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire talks villain inspirations. Plus, Jenna Ortega teases Wednesday’s action-packed season 2. Spoilers, away!

Creature Commandos

In response to a fan on Threads, James Gunn confirmed The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra will lend her voice to Circe in Creature Commandos.

Inside Out

Variety also reports June Squibb will lend her voice to an undisclosed character in Inside Out 2.

Mickey 17

Mark Ruffalo also confirmed to Deadline he’s playing “another fucking psychopath” in Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17.

This guy’s like a nasty dictator, fascist, narcissist; we know the type!

Anaconda

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Coming Soon), insider Jeff Sneider alleged The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent director Tom Gormican’s Anaconda reboot will also see “known actors playing heightened versions of themselves starring in a new Anaconda movie when things take a turn for the real.” However, “the [unspecified] actor is unattached, nothing is official and anything can change.”

A Quiet Place: Day One

Elsewhere, star Alex Wolff described the upcoming prequel to A Quiet Place as “more of a drama” than a horror movie.

That’s not a horror movie, not really. I might get in trouble for saying that. It’s from the director of Pig, this film I did, so it’s very…it’s more a drama. It’s weird going from a $US2 million movie to a $US100 million movie, and working with the same director and in the same proximity [as the other actors]. There’s only about four or five characters in it. So it was kinda like making Pig, just on a massive scale.

Alex Wolff describes ‘A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE’ as not a horror movie but part drama instead. pic.twitter.com/H4eIo2eMKM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 7, 2024

Minecraft: The Movie

During a recent interview with The Salt Lake Tribune (via Comic Book), director Jared Hess stated he’s desperate to avoid an “Ugly Sonic situation” with his upcoming Minecraft movie.

I think anybody that does any IP, they just want to avoid an Ugly Sonic situation. I just can’t disappoint the 10-year-olds, or they’re going to murder us.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Speaking with Empire Magazine, director Gil Kenan revealed he wanted to bring the “looseness and fearlessness” of The Real Ghostbusters to Frozen Empire, praising the animated series’ “wild, original and weird-as-fuck villains.”

Empire also has our first look at James Acaster as Lars Pinfield, an “Egon Spengler-type” said to be “responsible for some of the fresh [Ghostbusters] tech being funded by Winston.”

The Tiger’s Apprentice

Paramount+ has also released a new trailer for The Tiger’s Apprentice, available to stream this February 2.

The Tiger’s Apprentice | Official Trailer | Paramount+

The Last of Us

Executive producer Craig Mazin told Deadline that, despite recent comments from Nick Offerman that some kind of return to post-apocalyptic couple Bill and Frank was pitched, The Last of Us has no intention of returning to the characters.

I’m very proud of the episode we did with Bill and Frank. There won’t be more Bill and Frank. Nick was joking about a prequel, that was kind of a joke. We are very happy with what we achieved.

Yellowjackets

According to Deadline, the third season of Yellowjackets will not premiere until 2025.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Kathryn Hahn revealed reshoots on Agatha: Darkhold Diaries are currently underway in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“We just have a few more days to pick up, yeah. We’ve got most of it done. It’s very exciting. Marvel fans and just anyone who loves a witch [laughs] . . . I can’t wait for people to see it. Who wouldn’t want to play a witch? That’s all I played as a kid, every Halloween.

#AgathaDarkholdDiaries star Kathryn Hahn tells THR on the #Emmys red carpet that the new Marvel show is a few days away from finishing filming pic.twitter.com/trEac8AZID — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega also promised E! Online the second season of Wednesday will be more “action-packed” and horror-oriented than the first.

I’ve received some scripts for the second season and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror, but it’s really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes, and that’s the wonderful thing about her. There’s really, really good one-liners, and I think everything’s bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed… each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.

Ted

When asked by The Wrap if a second season of Ted was in development, Seth McFarlane admitted he may have miscalculated audience “appetite” for the character.

I think we felt after Ted 2 that maybe the appetite for Ted in that forum was not quite as ravenous as it was after the first movie. So I don’t know, there would have to be a reason to do it. There has to be an audience for something like this. You don’t want to just keep rehashing the same character if no one’s watching. I guess there’s a lot of that today anyway, but it’s not really our first order of business, there really has to be an appetite.

La Brea

Finally, a fire engulfs the fort in the synopsis for “Fire Storm,” the January 30 episode of La Brea.

When a massive fire breaks out, forcing everyone to flee, Sam and Lucas lead the group’s fight for survival; Gavin is kidnapped by a woman with a surprising connection to his old life who may hold the answers about Eve that he’s been seeking.

