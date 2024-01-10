Our Flag Means Death Will Sail No More

Rachel Brosnahan discusses getting ready to play Superman Legacy’s Lois Lane. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Godzilla x Kong swap release dates. Plus, a new version of The Blob could be on the way, and Sony teases Venom 3, Karate Kid, and more. To me, my spoilers!

The Blob

According to The Wrap, David Bruckner (Hellraiser, The Ritual, The Night House) is attached to write and direct a new remake of The Blob for Warner Bros. David Goyer and Keith Levine of Phantom Four will produce alongside Judith Harris—the rights holder and widow of Jack Harris, who produced both the 1958 and 1988 versions.

Smile 2

Deadline reports Lukas Gage (Fargo, The White Lotus) has joined the cast of Smile 2 in a currently undisclosed role.

Superman: Legacy

During a recent interview with ExtraTV at the Golden Globes, Rachel Brosnahan stated she hopes to put her “own stamp” on Lois Lane.

We’ve been having a lot of great conversations, David [Corenswet] and I, with James Gunn, the director. We’ve been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this’ll be…we’ll be putting our own stamp on things.

When asked if her Lois would wear eyeglasses, Brosnahan answered:

I don’t know, actually. Maybe. We haven’t gotten that far in the fittings yet.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will now release one week earlier than previously expected on March 22, 2024. Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will now fill the previous Ghostbusters slot and release the following week on March 29, 2024. [Coming Soon]

Mickey 17

However, Mickey 17 — Bong Joon-ho’s film adaptation of Edward Ashton’s Mickey7 starring Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo—has been removed from Warner Bros. release slate, entirely.

Venom 3/Karate Kid

Sony recently unveiled logos for Venom 3 and the new Karate Kid at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

Madame Web

DiscussingFilm also has a new poster for Madame Web, showing off the supersuit costumes for Mattie, Anya, Julia, and Cassandra

Monolith

A podcaster loses her mind investigating a string of UFO sightings in the trailer for Monolith, a one-location sci-fi/horror film exclusively starring Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise).

Departing Seniors

Elsewhere, a bullied high school student with psychometric powers investigates the murders of his classmates in the trailer for Departing Seniors, a sci-fi/slasher comedy directed by Clare Cooney.

Skin Deep

Elsewhere, couples at a mysterious retreat undergo a body-swapping ritual with their partners in the trailer for Skin Deep.

Our Flag Means Death

Series’ creator David Jenkins has released a statement confirming the cancellation on Instagram.

La Brea

Finally, pterodactyls attack the Fort in the trailer for “Don’t Look Up” — next week’s episode of La Brea.

