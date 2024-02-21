MORNING SPOILERS: Pokémon Concierge Will Return For More Episodes to Remind Us Life Is Worth Living

Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 has been hit with another delay. The cast of Venom 3 is expanding. Prince Zuko brings the heat in a new clip from Netflix’s The Last Airbender. Plus, what’s to come on Halo as the show adapts a major piece of gaming lore, and Stephen King is still wondering what Warner Bros. is doing with Salem’s Lot. Spoilers, away!

Mickey 17

Bong Joon Ho’s next movie has now been rescheduled to a January 31, 2025 release date. [Variety]

Venom 3

Variety reports Clark Backo (Letterkenny) has joined the cast of Venom 3 in a currently undisclosed role.

Beetlejuice 2

During a recent interview with People, Micheal Keaton praised the practical effects used in Beetlejuice 2, revealing the film contains a scene including a “shrunken head room.”

It’s the most fun I’ve had on set in a long time. On one hand, you’d go, ‘Well, of course it’s the most fun. It looks like fun.’ As you know, it doesn’t always work like that. The one thing that he and I decided on early, early, early on from the beginning, if we ever did it again, I was totally not interested in doing something where there was too much technology. It had to feel handmade. What made it fun was watching somebody in the corner actually holding something up for you, to watch everybody in the shrunken head room and say, ‘Those are people under there, operating these things, trying to get it right.’

Salem’s Lot

Elsewhere, Stephen King once again expressed his confusion as to why Warner Bros. refuses to release Gary Dauberman’s “quite good” Salem’s Lot adaptation on Twitter.

Between you and me, Twitter, I’ve seen the new SALEM’S LOT and it’s quite good. Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff. Not sure why WB is holding it back; not like it’s embarrassing, or anything. Who knows. I just write the fucking things. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 19, 2024

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

According to a new listing on the Film & Television Industry Alliance website, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 plans to begin filming this July 1 in New Orleans.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Two

Psycho Pirate sows discord amongst the Justice League in the trailer for the second installment of the animated Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy.

Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two | Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Part Two | Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Pokémon Concierge

Netflix has confirmed a second season of Pokemon Concierge is officially in development at the streamer.

NEW EPISODES OF POKÉMON CONCIERGE ARE IN PRODUCTION!!! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/XiJrY1vA4q — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

Halo

Captain Keyes delivers a rousing speech in the trailer for next week’s episode of Halo.

Halo 2×04 Promo “Reach” (HD) Halo 2×04 Promo “Reach” (HD)

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Prince Zuko demonstrates his Firebending skills in a new clip from Netflix’s live-action Avatar series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender | Freeing Iroh | Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender | Freeing Iroh | Netflix

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry and D’Arcy stumble into a booby trap— with red pepper flakes as the bait— in a clip from this week’s episode of Resident Alien.

SNEAK PEEK: Harry’s Greatest Weakness: Pizza | Resident Alien (S3 E2) | SYFY SNEAK PEEK: Harry’s Greatest Weakness: Pizza | Resident Alien (S3 E2) | SYFY

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.