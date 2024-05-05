Cobra Kai’s Final Season Will Be Split Into Three Parts

The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is coming this July. And this November. And next year. Netflix just revealed a first look at the popular show’s sixth season and with it, news that it’ll feature 15 episodes spread over three unique release dates. Part one will arrive on July 18, part two on November 28, and the finale event in 2025. This comes less than a week after a new Karate Kid movie was moved back six months so that the audience would have the chance to watch season six of Cobra Kai first.

Here’s a brief, first-look teaser at the upcoming season announcing the news.

“Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai—the world championships of karate,” reads the Netflix description. That was the assumption coming out of the last season and, while we don’t get a big sense of that here, we do see that John Kreese has returned and brought Cobra Kai with him. That, along with the combined dojos, Sekai Taikai, and wrapping up the series while setting up a movie, feels like plenty to stretch over 15 episodes.

As for the release schedule, it’s exciting for a few reasons. The main one is we’re getting new Cobra Kai episodes in a few short months. The second is we are basically getting three mini-seasons for the price of one. io9 confirmed with Netflix that each part is five episodes long, so that means five in July, five in November, and then five in 2025, which will be sometime before May 30, because that’s when the movie opens.

Along with the teaser and release news is a slew of first-look photos, which you can see in the following slideshow.

The ladies of Cobra Kai

Image: Netflix

Karate Kid 1 vs Karate Kid 2

Image: Netflix

Kenny’s still fighting

Image: Netflix

Out of jail and still in danger

Image: Netflix

Oh right, the baby!

Image: Netflix

Houseguest Chozen

Image: Netflix

The boys are back

Image: Netflix

Sekai Taikai here they come