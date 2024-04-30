Scooby-Doo! Is Getting a Live-Action Netflix Series

Warner Bros. has its own streaming service, sure, but Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series will be driving its psychedelic Mystery Machine straight to Netflix. It’ll be produced by Greg Berlanti, whose other Netflix projects include a pair of other spooky shows: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the current Dead Boy Detectives.

This news comes from Deadline, which doesn’t add many details beyond it’s a “reimagining” and landed at the streamer after “a competitive situation;” it’ll be written by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who likewise have a credit that dovetails here: the anime-turned-live-action Netflix series Cowboy Bebop. They’re also both executive producers on current series Citadel at Prime Video, and From at MGM+.

If Greg Berlanti’s name sounds familiar, he’s also the guy who was behind the CW’s Arrowverse for many years, as well as the delightfully bonkers Riverdale.

The Scooby-Doo gang has been around since 1969; their most high-profile foray into live-action was the 2002 feature film and its sequel, and there have been numerous animated reboots since its original run. Max, which you would think would be the home of any Scooby-Doo project, is where Mindy Kaling’s animated spin-off Velma just premiered its second season.

And jinkies, yes! Your Scooby-Doo dream cast speculation is welcomed in the comments.

