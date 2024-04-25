See How Andor Crafted Its Adorably Anxious Droid in This Exclusive Bonus Clip

Star Wars: Andor: The Complete First Season is io9’s most-coveted among the Disney+ series getting collector’s edition Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases April 30—no offense to Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Moon Knight, or Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which are also part of the drop.

All four come with snazzy Steelbook packaging featuring box art by Attila Szarka, concept art cards, and brand-new bonus features. We’ve got a sneak peek at an Andor special feature to share today… and maybe help the long wait for season two feel a little less agonizing.

When Star Wars fans first met Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Rogue One: A Star Wars story, his droid buddy was his sardonic co-pilot K-2SO. In Andor, which is a prequel to the events of the film, he has a different droid by his side: B2EMO, who dwells on Ferrix with Cassian’s adoptive mother, Maarva (Fiona Shaw). In this brief clip, we learn a bit more about the remarkably expressive Bee-two.

Andor’s three-disc release includes all 12 episodes of season one, as well as five featurettes:

“Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation” — Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, and Diego Luna discuss the series’ origins.

“Aldhani: Rebel Heist” — Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown, and more.

“Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion” — Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma, and spymaster Luthen Rael.

“Narkina 5: One Way Out” — Uncover the Empire’s penal system and the prison’s stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.

“Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire” — Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, and cast and crew reveal the making of the season finale.

Here’s a close-up look at the packaging:

Image: Disney Home Entertainment

Image: Disney Home Entertainment

All four new Disney 4K UHD and Blu-ray titles—Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Moon Knight—arrive April 30, joining the already available Collector’s Editions of Loki season one, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian season one and two.

