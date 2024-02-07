Stellan Skarsgård Is Very Pleased With Andor Season 2

The second I mentioned Andor, Stellan Skarsgård’s face lit up. The legendary actor, who is back to portray Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, recently finished filming the second season of the hit Star Wars show where we’ll finally, hopefully, learn more about his instantly legendary character, Luthen Rael. And he seems very excited about it.

In season one of Andor, Rael is a crucial character. He’s the person primarily responsible for bringing Cassian Andor into the Rebellion and risks a whole lot to do so. Along the way, he runs a very cool shop, flies an amazing ship, and gives arguably the best monologue in Star Wars history. Click those links for more context.

So, after discussing Dune: Part Two for several minutes, io9 brought up our adoration for Andor and Skarsgård smiled brightly. He, of course, can’t say much if anything about what’s coming in 2025—but he did tell us this when asked how he felt about where his character ended up. “I’m satisfied where it goes, yeah,” he said. “It’s such good writing and it’s Tony Gilroy, I really like to say his lines.”

While the return of Andor was originally planned for August 2024, the writers’ and actors’ strikes changed that. Production was forced to shut down for months as everyone waited for the studios to make a fair deal. Which, eventually, they did. But as a result, the show finished filming much later than planned, and though it’ll likely be completed later this year, with two other Star Wars shows also on deck, we’ll have to wait just a little longer to watch it.

But, Luthan Rael would surely tell us that good things come to those who wait, and it sounds like Skarsgard and Gilroy certainly have that.

We’ll have much more from the cast and crew of Dune: Part Two, which releases March 1, in the coming days.

