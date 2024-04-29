New Karate Kid Movie Shifts to Line Up With Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai fans finally have some clarity about how, exactly, this new Karate Kid movie fits into everything. Sony Pictures just moved the new movie’s release date from December 13 to May 30, 2025, specifically so it could be released after the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai.

Unfortunately, there’s still no specific news on when season six will hit Netflix, but production on the show was delayed due to the strikes, pushing plans back a bit. One can safely assume though the streamer is probably aiming at a late 2024/early 2025 release.

With that prime December release date now open, Sony has also moved another one of its big 2024 films, the Spider-Man spinoff Kraven the Hunter, out of late summer and into the holiday season. Previously coming August 30, it now will take that December 13 slot, making it the only big R-rated film coming out during the holidays.

Also from Sony, it redated the Chris Weitz film They Listen starring John Cho and Katherine Waterston, which will now open in the August 30 Kraven slot. And August 15, 2025 will bring Animal Friends, an R-rated road trip comedy blending live-action and animated characters. Ryan Reynolds stars along with Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Lil Rel Howery, Addison Rae, and Ellie Bamber.

As for the other films, Karate Kid, as it’s tentatively being called, stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles from the larger Karate Kid universe. They’re joined by Ben Wang in the titular role, as well as Joshua Jackson, Ming-Na Wen, and others. Jonathan Entwistle is directing from a script by Rob Lieber which, io9 exclusively told you last year, has been viewed and given notes by the Cobra Kai creative team of Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg. And now we know why: their show will dovetail right into the movie.

As for the Kraven delay, well, it’s not the first time. Hopefully Sony isn’t keeping it from audiences because it thinks it’s Madame Web 2. In reality, this prime holiday release date may just prove otherwise.

