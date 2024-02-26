ARVO SPOILERS: Mark Ruffalo Doesn’t Think a Hulk Movie Is Happening Any Time Soon

Everything’s on ice in the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife posters. The Boys sets the return date for season 4. Hilary Swank doesn’t think she’ll be coming to Cobra Kai’s final season. Plus, what’s coming on Halo. To me, my spoilers!

The Incredible Hulk 2

During a recent interview with GQ, Mark Ruffalo suggested a second solo Hulk movie would be out of Marvel’s current price range.

I think the expansion into streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is you had to wait three years and that created a mystique. These corrections could be really positive things. Will it be what it was? I don’t know. I’d love to do a standalone Hulk, I just don’t think that’s ever going to happen It’s very expensive if you did a whole movie, which is why they use the Hulk so sparingly. I priced myself out!

Superman: Legacy

James Gunn shared a photo of the Superman: Legacy cast on Instagram, including our first look at Nicolas Hoult with a Lex Luthor-ian shaved head.

After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Bloody-Disgusting has four new posters for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Photo: Sony

Photo: Sony

Photo: Sony

Photo: Sony

Cobra Kai

In conversation with Collider, Hilary Swank stated she “doesn’t think” she’ll be asked to reprise her role as The Next Karate Kid’s Julie Pierce for the final season of Cobra Kai.

Is there a new Karate Kid being made? What are they calling it? Because I was The Next Karate Kid […] I don’t think I am, unfortunately. I know. It’s, like, the number one question I get right now. Most people usually say, “What’s it like working with Clint Eastwood?” But I think, “Are you going to be on Cobra Kai? “ has almost surpassed that.

Ghosts

TV Line also reports Lamorne Morris will guest star in the seventh episode of Ghosts’ third season as Saul, “a poltergeist that spends eternity tethered to a living human” who also “hits it off with Prohibition-era singer, Alberta.”

The Boys

TV Line also has word the fourth season of The Boys is scheduled to premiere its first three episodes Thursday, June 13, with one new installment weekly until the season finale on Thursday, July 18.

Halo

Finally, Kwan searches for Kessler in the trailer for “Aleria,” next week’s episode of Halo.

Halo 2×05 Promo “Aleria” (HD) Halo 2×05 Promo “Aleria” (HD)

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.