Every Single EV You Can Currently Buy in Australia, and How Much It Will Cost (Including Discounted Models)

You have decided that you want to be part of the green revolution in Australia, get yourself an electric vehicle (EV) and cruise along Aussie streets without making all that pollution and noise? Great! Just a few questions, what electric vehicle should you buy and what electric cars available in Australia are worth your time?
It’s no small question and you’ll need to find yourself the right one with the most boxes ticked, especially cost.
Fret not, we’re here to help. Below you’ll find every new electric vehicle you can purchase in Australia, from the cheapest one to the most expensive.
If you’re after every upcoming electric car set to release in Australia, you want a different list, and if you’re after either second-hand EVs or ones no longer sold as new, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
Electric cars in Australia: price list
Here’s every new electric vehicle available for purchase in Australia, ordered from least expensive to most expensive (MSRP) as of April 8, 2024. Additionally, be aware that prices can vary depending on the state. Let us know if we’re missing a car from the list or if our pricing is off. Additionally, some models are still on their way to Australia, with pricing confirmed and preorders live. Discounted models include original prices in brackets, with deals available for a limited time. If you think we’re leaving an EV out, let us know.
- GWM Ora Standard: $35,990
- BYD Dolphin: $38,890
- MG ZS EV Excite: $39,990
- MG4 Excite 51: $39,990
- Nissan Leaf: $39,990 (was $50,990)
- Peugeot e-2008: $39,990 (was $59,990)
- GWM Ora Extended: $40,990
- MG ZS EV Essence: $42,990
- GWM Ora Ultra: $43,990
- BYD Dolphin Premium: $44,890
- MG4 Excite: $44,990
- BYD Atto 3 Extended Range: $45,990 (was $51,011)
- MG4 Essence: $46,990
- MG ZS EV Essence Long Range: $46,990
- GWM Ora GT: $46,990
- BYD Atto 3: $48,011
- BYD Seal Dynamic: $49,888
- Nissan Leaf e+: $49,990 (was $61,490)
- Fiat 500e: $52,500
- MG4 Essence Long Range: $52,990
- Jeep Avenger Longitude: $53,990
- Hyundai Kona Electric: $54,000
- Jeep Avenger Limited: $57,990
- Hyundai Kona Electric Extended Range: $58,000
- BYD Seal Premium: $58,798
- Mini Cooper E: $59,890
- Cupra Born: $59,990
- Volvo EX30: $59,990
- MG4 XPOWER: $59,990
- Abarth 500e: $60,500
- Tesla Model 3 2024 RWD: $61,900
- Tesla Model Y RWD: $63,400
- Jeep Avenger Summit: $63,990
- Renault Megane e-Tech: $64,900
- Mini Countryman E: $64,990
- Hyundai Ioniq 5: $65,000
- Volvo EX30 Plus: $66,290
- Mini Cooper SE: $65,040
- Hyundai Ioniq 6: $65,500
- Toyota BZ4X: $66,000
- Kia Niro S Electric: $66,590
- Polestar 2 2024 Standard Range Single Motor: $67,400
- Hyundai Kona Electric Premium: $68,000
- BYD Seal Performance: $68,748
- Subaru Solterra: $69,990
- Volvo EX30 Ultra: $71,290
- Tesla Model 3 2024 Long Range: $70,900
- Polestar 2 2024 Long Range Single Motor: $71,400
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 Extended Range: $71,500
- Kia Niro Electric GT Line: $72,360
- Kia EV6 Air: $72,590
- Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range: $72,900
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Select: $72,990
- Toyota BZ4X: $74,900
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dynamiq: $76,000
- Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor: $76,400
- Subaru Solterra Touring: $76,990
- Volvo XC40 Recharge: $76,990
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 Dynamiq: $77,500
- Mini Countryman E: $77,990
- BMW iX1 eDrive20: $78,900
- Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD: $79,590
- Lexus UX300e Luxury: $79,990
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dynamiq AWD: $80,500
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 Epiq: $81,000
- Polestar 4 Long Range Single Motor: $81,500
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 Dynamiq AWD: $82,00o
- Mercedes-Benz EQA: $82,300
- Tesla Model Y AWD Performance: $82,900
- BMW iX1 xDrive30: $84,990
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 Epiq AWD: $85,500
- BMW i4 eDrive35: $85,900
- Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium: $86,990
- Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD: $87,590
- Mercedes-Benz EQB: $87,800
- Audi Q4 e-tron: $88,300
- BMW iX3 M Sport: $89,100
- Lexus UX300e Sports Luxury: $87,665
- LDV eT60 ute: $92,990
- Polestar 4 Long Range Dual Motor: $93,050
- Mercedes-Benz EQA350 4Matic: $96,900
- Kia EV9 Air: $97,000
- Kia EV6 GT: $99,590
- BMW i4 eDrive 40: $102,900
- Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: $104,990
- Kia EV9 Earth: $106,500
- Mercedes-Benz EQB350 4Matic: $106,700
- BMW iX3: $114,900
- Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor: $110,818
- Hyundai Ioniq N: $111,000
- Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack: $119,000
- Kia EV9 GT-Line: $121,000
- Lexus RZ 450e: $123,000
- Mercedes-Benz EQC: $124,300
- BMW i4 M50: $124,900
- Mercedes-Benz EQE: $134,900
- Lexus RZ 450e Sports Luxury: $135,000
- BMW iX xDrive40: $135,900
- BMW iX xDrive40 Sport: $141,900
- Genesis G80 Electrified AWD: $145,000
- Audi Q8 e-tron: $153,900
- Jaguar I-Pace SE: $151,432
- Mercedes-Benz EQE 350: $154,900
- Jaguar I-Pace HSE: $155,550
- BMW iX xDrive50 Sport – $169,900
- Audi SQ8 e-tron: $173,600
- Porsche Taycan: $174,695
- Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $176,600
- BMW iX: $179,333
- Audi E-Tron GT: $182,400
- Porsche Taycan 4S: $194,700
- Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $205,300
- Mercedes-AMG EQE 53: $214,900
- BMW i5 M60 xDrive Touring: $219,900
- Audi E-Tron GT: $251,100
- Porsche Taycan Turbo: $276,300
- Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $279,000
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S: $345,800
Keep in mind that while these are the lowest to highest prices for electric vehicles in Australia, these are just the EVs available for purchase new. Second-hand EVs and older models are also available.
Which electric cars are coming to Australia in 2023?
We’ve got a brilliant piece on all the upcoming EVs coming to Australia, but for now, the highlights are the Ford Mach-E, the Subaru Solterra, and the Polestar 3.
Where can I find reviews for these new electric vehicles?
We’ve been busy reviewing a lot of these cars over the past year, so if you’re considering making a purchase, give our reviews a gander.
- The Polestar 2 Is a Terrific Attempt by Volvo to Dethrone the Tesla Model 3
- I Love the Look of the Kia EV6, but Its Operating System Isn’t Perfect
- The Tesla Model Y Is Finally in Australia, and We’ve Taken It for a Spin
- As Much as I Love the Kia Niro EV, It Can’t Escape Its Faults
- The BYD Atto 3 EV Packs a Lot in for Its Price
- We Took the MG ZS EV on a 1,000km Road Trip and We Have Some Thoughts
- You Can Certainly Fit a Lot of Junk in the Trunk of the Audi e-Tron S
- The Cupra Born is a Terrific Hot Hatch That Just Happens to Be Electric
- The Nissan Leaf EV Either Needs a Refresh or a Price Drop
- The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is Gorgeous Inside and Out
- The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Perfectly Sideswipes the Long Range Tesla Model 3
- BMW’s Small Electric SUV Is a Brilliant Car, but You’re Really Just Paying for the Badge
- Tesla’s Upgraded Model Y Finally Converted Me
- With Audi’s Flagship EV, You’re Paying for the Inconvenience
- I Took Australia’s Cheapest All-Wheel Drive EV On an 800km Road Trip
- Considering an EV? Test Drive an MG4 and Thank Me Later
- The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Confuses Innovation for Flashiness
- Volvo’s Midsize Electric SUV Is Like a Big Polestar Without the Futuristic Flare
- The Kia EV9 Is the Big EV I Didn’t Think I’d Fall in Love With
- Ford’s First Australian EV Mixes SUV and Muscle, for Better or Worse
- We Took Hyundai’s Cheapest Electric Car From Sydney to Canberra and We Have Some Thoughts
- Renault’s New Aussie EV Is Small, Zippy, and Missing Something
What is the cheapest electric vehicle in Australia?
Right now, the cheapest new electric vehicle in Australia is the GWM Ora, starting at $35,990. This price can be brought down in some states with incentives, such as in Queensland, where it can be brought to as low as $29,990. It is followed by the BYD Dolphin and the MG4.
Should I buy a second-hand electric vehicle in Australia?
You can expect the price to be a lot lower when it’s second-hand (unless the supply is tough, in which case second-hand cars can be more expensive) but when it comes to electric vehicles you should keep the lithium batteries they use in mind. These become less effective over time and will need replacing, like any other car part. Additionally, older EVs generally have smaller batteries, as they’re using much older tech.
Apart from that, electric vehicles are really no different from normal cars, beyond the fact that they usually have lots of interesting tech inside.
Why are electric vehicles so expensive in Australia?
At the moment, electric vehicles are more expensive because of their expensive components, in particular, the battery, which contains materials that are scarcely available, compared to the materials needed for a petrol engine vehicle. This will likely change as electric vehicle components become more in-demand, but at the moment, EVs are fairly expensive.
What is the luxury car tax?
The luxury car tax is a tax imposed on luxury cars (confusing, I know) but it also applies to most new electric vehicles in Australia (in particular those over $89,332, which is the luxury car threshold).
According to the ATO, the luxury car tax is imposed at a rate of 33 per cent on the amount above the luxury car threshold. It’s paid by businesses and individuals who import luxury cars. The exact equation is (LCT value − LCT threshold) x 10 ÷ 11 x 33 per cent. This applies to cars below two years old, which is why you’ll often see it associated with electric cars. It’s an observable extra fee on the second-hand market, where sellers are trying to make their money back.
Do EV batteries deteriorate over time?
Like the batteries in your phone, electric vehicle batteries deteriorate over time. Though an EV battery degrades as time goes on, most manufacturers offer battery replacement methods.
That being said, EV battery replacements can be quite expensive and could set you back thousands of dollars. It’s best to do your research and find out how much a battery replacement would cost you with your chosen car. Also, keep in mind that you shouldn’t have to replace your EV battery until it’s at least 10 years old.
How long do EVs take to charge?
Charging speeds for electric cars vary greatly, depending on the type of car and the type of charger being used. Speaking extremely generally, when using an ultra-rapid 350kW charger it can take between 10 minutes and 30 minutes to charge your battery up to a comfortable amount on a journey, however, it can also take between eight and 48 hours to charge an electric car when using a supplied portable charger or a home charger, according to Evse.
It’s best to think of charging your EV like charging your phone or laptop – unlike with fuel, there’s no ‘get it and go’ solution, with easily switchable EV batteries not exactly a thing just yet. Rather, the speed of the charger and the supply is what determines how long you’ll be waiting around.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Australia?
Public EV charging stations are not usually free unless specified otherwise. It depends on the network of charging stations you’re charging with.
As for charging your vehicle at home, it will cut into your power bill. As reported by Drive, a full battery charge for a 60kWh car tends to cost between $14 and $25, depending on the state you live in.
Should I get an electric vehicle in Australia?
It’s not a question of should you get an EV, rather it’s more a question of when will you get an EV. EVs will eventually (hopefully) phase out petrol-fuelled cars and while petrol-fuelled cars still dominate Australia’s roads, some car manufacturers have committed to going all-electric in the near future.
Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia
Want more Aussie car news? Here's every EV we've reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country.
This article has been updated since it was first published.
