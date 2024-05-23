More 3 Body Problem Is Coming, But How Much More?

Fans of 3 Body Problem were thrilled to hear the show had been renewed by Netflix, but something about the announcement was puzzling. Usually, when a show gets greenlit for more, there’s a specific announcement about what that means: another season, two more seasons, a special array of finale episodes, etc. That wasn’t the case for the sci-fi hit.

Instead, 3 Body Problem’s renewal just came with messaging that said “the story continues” and “3 Body Problem returns.” A post on Netflix’s Tudum confirmed that the show will continue to be “created, executive produced, and written by the returning trio of [David] Benioff, [Dan] Weiss, and [Alexander] Woo,” but that “all other details are under wraps including the number of seasons and episodes which will be revealed at a later date.”

Today, speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, which further pointed to Netflix’s recent upfront presentation making similarly vague promises of “additional episodes” to “finish the story,” Benioff, Weiss, and Woo sounded confident they’ll be able to realize their full vision for the show. According to the trade, the trio wouldn’t name a number of episodes, but teased “seasons,” and “that the number of hours aligns with their original plan to adapt author Liu Cixin’s two remaining novels in his Hugo-winning trilogy.”

Like the books, the 3 Body Problem series has been a commercial and critical hit, and the trio told THR they’re currently writing the next season—which they estimate will be a three-year process. “We’re now at a place where we get to tell the rest of the story,” Benioff said. “And, yes, we have enough time to tell the rest of the story the way we want to and that’s immensely gratifying.”

Given that timeline, fans shouldn’t expect new 3 Body Problem episodes anytime soon—but knowing they’re on the way, and will build toward a satisfying conclusion, should help ease the wait.

You can watch season one of 3 Body Problem on Netflix now.

