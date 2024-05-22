MORE SPOILERS: Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt of Rivera Finally Revealed

Jerry Bruckheimer teases a new course for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The Insidious franchise creeps forward with a sixth sequel. Plus, find out which live-action Spider-Man project is canceled at Amazon. The spoilers must flow!

Pirates of the Caribbean

During a recent interview with ET, Jerry Bruckheimer revealed he’s interested in bringing Johnny Depp back for the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie once rumored to star Margot Robbie.

If it was up to me, of course. I love having Depp. He’s a great actor and good friend…I’ve certainly spoken to him, but we’ll see what happens.

Insidious 6

Deadline reports Sony is moving forward with a sixth direct entry in the Insidious franchise already slated for an August 29, 2025, theatrical release date.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has word the new I Know What You Did Last Summer from director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is now scheduled for a July 18, 2025 release date.

The Substance

Demi Moore injects herself with a serum said to “start cellular division” and “release another version” of herself in this 40-second teaser for The Substance.

THE SUBSTANCE | Official Clip | Coming Soon

Silk: Spider Society

According to Deadline, Amazon is no longer moving forward with its live-action series starring Spider-Man supporting character, Silk.

My Adventures With Superman

Comic Book has titles for the first five episodes of My Adventures With Superman’s second season.

More Things in Heaven and Earth (Airing May 25th) Adventures with My Girlfriend (Airing May 25th) Fullmetal Scientist (Airing June 1st) Two Lanes Diverged (Airing June 8th) Most Eligible Superman (Airing June 15th)

The Witcher

Newly leaked set photos have our first look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt of Rivera.

Liam Hemsworth recreating scenes from previous Witcher seasons in older outfits pic.twitter.com/F3d1pIQzDJ — Redanian Intelligence (@RedanianIntel) May 16, 2024

Primeras imágenes de Liam Hemsworth como Geralt de Rivia. Al parecer están recreando escenas de la temporada 3 como la pelea con Vilgefortz pic.twitter.com/hcHahq7td2 — Sardinilla en lata (@TheWitcherSardi) May 16, 2024

First look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/r3tqC1Kjuv — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 16, 2024

Reginald the Vampire

Spoiler TV has images from “The Truth About the Truth,” this week’s episode of Reginald the Vampire. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Doctor Who

Finally, the Doctor disappears in Wales in the trailer for “73 Yards,” next week’s episode of Doctor Who.