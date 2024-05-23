Netflix Lifts the Lid on Sweet Tooth’s Epic Third and Final Season

Netflix fantasy Sweet Tooth—based on Jeff Lemire’s DC comic series—will unveil its third and final season in June, and the stakes are sky-high for the hybrid kids and their allies. Today brought a new trailer and images highlighting new characters, including those played by Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran and The Expanse’s Cara Gee—as well as season three’s journey to Alaska.

Sweet Tooth | Final Season Official Trailer | Netflix Sweet Tooth | Final Season Official Trailer | Netflix

Here’s the detailed summary shared by Netflix: “Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba’s Cabin, Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus’s mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids.”

On Netflix’s Tudum blog, Sweet Tooth executive producer, writer, director, and showrunner Jim Mickle said season three is wrapping up much as he envisioned from the start, but also, “in a lot of ways it takes on its own life … I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be.”

Mickle also teased that season three will find that “everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss … everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn’t stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another.”

You can watch the first two seasons of Sweet Tooth on Netflix now. Scroll through for more looks at season three! It runs eight episodes and arrives June 6.

Sweet Tooth season 3

Image: Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3

Image: Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3

Image: Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3

Image: Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3

Image: Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3

Image: Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3

Image: Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3

Image: Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3