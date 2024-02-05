Netflix’s 2024 Previews Tease Squid Game Season 2, Avatar’s Arrival, and More

Action-packed adventures are coming to Netflix in 2024—including the return of Squid Game, the debut of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, and fantasy epic Damsel with Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown. Alas, there’s no tease of Stranger Things itself, or One Piece season two—but that just means there’s more to look forward to in 2025.

Watch the video below for a peek at what’s coming to Netflix in 2024:

The official slate has been released and here’s everything you need to know, straight from Netflix, about the sci-fi, super-heroic, horror, supernatural, and fantasy releases heading to the streamer in 2024. Let’s unpack the essentials and get those watchlists ready.

Squid Game Season 2 – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Squid Game tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a 45.6 billion won cash prize. After its premiere in 2021, the series quickly became a global phenomenon and one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever. The highly anticipated second season will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the U.S. and starts a chase with a motive.

CAST: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji-an, as well as Gong Yoo (special appearance)

DIRECTOR: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Damsel – March 8

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

CAST: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, and Shohreh Aghdashloo, with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright

DIRECTOR: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Avatar the Last Airbender Season 1 – February 22

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: A live-action reimagining of the beloved animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.

CAST: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim

SHOWRUNNER: Albert Kim

Rebel Moon-Part Two: The Scargiver – April 19

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

CAST: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Ray Fisher

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

The Umbrella Academy Final Season – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by Universal Content Productions for Netflix. Season four will be the final chapter of the series.

CAST: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross

SHOWRUNNER: Steve Blackman

Atlas – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

CAST: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory J. Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong

DIRECTOR: Brad Peyton

Cobra Kai Final Season – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming with the series set to return for a sixth and final season.

CAST: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien

Sweet Tooth Season 3 – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids—babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers—about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

CAST: Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Naledi Murray, and James Brolin

CREATOR: Jim Mickle

The Casagrandes Movie – March 22

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: After a surprise family trip to Mexico derails Ronnie Anne’s birthday plans, she is determined to prove that she’s old enough to do her own thing—even if it means confronting an ancient preteen demigod whose angst has apocalyptic potential!

CAST: Izabella Alvarez, Sumalee Montano, Paulina Chávez, Angélica Aragón, Sonia Manzano, Kate del Castillo, and Cristo Fernández

DIRECTOR: Miguel Puga

Code 8 Part II – February 28

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: In a world where 4% of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl from a corrupt police sergeant.

CAST: Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Alex Mallari Jr., Sirena Gulamgaus, Jean Yoon, Aaron Abrams

DIRECTOR: Jeff Chan

The Deliverance – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: When Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mom, moves her mother and children into a new home, strange occurrences begin to happen, and child protective services suspects Ebony of child abuse. But when these occurrences are revealed to be demonic, Ebony not only has to battle the system for her children, but she soon finds herself in a spiritual battle against a demon for her faith, her life, and for the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story.

CAST: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, with Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

DIRECTOR: Lee Daniels

Family Pack – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: After discovering a mysterious card game, a family is thrust back in time to a medieval village where they must fend off dangerous werewolves each night.

CAST: Franck Dubosc, Jean Reno, Suzanne Clément

DIRECTOR: François Uzan

The Imaginary – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Studio Ponoc’s The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it.

DIRECTOR: Yoshiyuki Momose (Modest Heroes, Tomorrow’s Leaves)

Irish Wish – March 15

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.

CAST: Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, Jacinta Mulcahy, and Jane Seymour

DIRECTOR: Janeen Damian

It’s What’s Inside – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase.

CAST: Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Gavin Leatherwood, Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden, and David Thompson

DIRECTOR: Greg Jardin

The Kitchen – January 19

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only the Kitchen remains. The community refuses to move out of the place they call home. This is where we meet a solitary Izi (Kane Robinson), living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them.

CAST: Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Ian Wright, Hope Ikpoku Jnr, Demmy Ladipo, Cristale, Backroad Gee, Xirone Russell, Teija Kabs, and Rasaq Kukoyi

DIRECTORS: Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares

Orion and the Dark – February 2

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid—shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cellphone waves, murderous gutter clowns, even falling off a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he’s the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller-coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grow closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown—to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.

VOICE CAST: Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett, Colin Hanks, Natasia Demetriou, Golda Rosheuvel, Nat Faxon, Aparna Nancherla, Ike Barinholtz, Carla Gugino, Matt Dellapina, Nick Kishiyama, Mia Akemi Brown, Shannon Chan-Kent, Jack Fisher, and Werner Herzog

DIRECTOR: Sean Charmatz

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot.

CAST: Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey DeLisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, and Matty Cardarople

DIRECTOR: Liza Johnson

Spaceman – March 1

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

CAST: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, and Lena Olin, with Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano

DIRECTOR: Johan Renck

Spellbound – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. From Skydance Animation, Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glen Slater.

CAST: Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess

DIRECTOR: Vicky Jenson

Thelma the Unicorn – May 17

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a pink- and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost. Thelma the Unicorn is a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride from directors Lynn Wang (Unikitty!) and Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite).

CAST: Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Maliaka Mitchell, Ally Dixon, Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis, and Jon Heder

DIRECTORS: Jared Hess, Lynn Wang

Ultraman Rising – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: When Tokyo is threatened by rising monster attacks, an all-star athlete reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman, discovering that his greatest challenge isn’t fighting giant monsters—it’s raising one.

CAST: Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita, Keone Young, and Julia Harriman

DIRECTOR: Shannon Tindle

3 Body Problem – March 21

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

CAST: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, and Jonathan Pryce

CREATORS: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Alexander Woo

Arcane Season 2 – November 2024

Image: Netflix

Story under wraps.

CAST: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung

CREATORS: Christian Linke, Alex Yee

Dead Boy Detectives – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), “the brains” and “the brawn” behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts… who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together — including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm’s most mystifying paranormal cases.

CAST: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Jenn Lyon, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell, Yuyu Kitamura, Lukas Gage, and David Iacono

SHOWRUNNERS: Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz

El Eternauta – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: After a deadly snowstorm that kills millions, Juan Salvo, along with a group of survivors, fights against an alien threat that’s controlled by an invisible force. This is the first audiovisual adaptation of the iconic graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and illustrated by Francisco Solano López.

CAST: Ricardo Darín, Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas, and Mora Fisz

DIRECTOR: Bruno Stagnaro

Exploding Kittens – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: The eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth —in the bodies of chunky house cats.

CAST: Tom Ellis, Sasheer Zamata, Suzy Nakamura, Mark Proksch, Ally Maki, and Kenny Yates

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s Matthew Inman.

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: The series follows Jentry Chau (voiced by Ali Wong), a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress. With the help of her weapons expert great-aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire), Jentry must now fight an entire underworld’s worth of monsters while balancing the horrors of high school.

CAST: Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sheng Wang and Woosung Kim

CREATOR: Echo Wu

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: After the park has closed, after the kingdom has fallen, a new era of chaos begins…

SHOWRUNNERS: Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley

Terminator: The Anime Series – 2024

Image: Netflix

LOGLINE: 2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

SHOWRUNNER: Mattson Tomlin

