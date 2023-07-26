You Can Use the New Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra Underwater

Samsung had a busy Wednesday night, unpacking (sorry again) the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5, two new watches, AND three tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S range this year brings with it three new models: the S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra.

The three tablets offer three different propositions – but they’ve all had a refresh over the S8 series, which, if you cast your mind back to February last year, dropped with a focus on video.

This year, however, the focus seems to be on “immersive viewing and creative freedom”. Which this year also means underwater. Yep – you can write with this thing underwater.

You hear about devices being rated to a certain ‘waterproofing’, shown with a little ‘IP-something’ in the specs sheet. Usually, though, you don’t want to just go ahead and submerge a device. But here I am, after writing on it with the S Pen underwater (my artwork is displayed proudly above).

It’s the first time this tech has been brought to Samsung’s consumers in a tablet. The IP68 rating means the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra can be submerged in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water and dust for up to 30 minutes (it’s not advised for beach or pool use – salt and chlorine really mess things up). The S Pen that ships with the tablets is also water and dust-resistant with an IP68 rating. Only thing you have to do is make sure the charging port is dry before charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Image: Samsung

Display: 11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

11-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh rate: 60~120Hz

60~120Hz Dimensions: 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm

165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm Weight: 498g (Wi-Fi) / 500g (5G)

498g (Wi-Fi) / 500g (5G) Camera system: 13MP AF (rear), 12MP ultra-wide (front)

13MP AF (rear), 12MP ultra-wide (front) Memory: 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB (microSD up to 1TB)

8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB (microSD up to 1TB) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Battery: 8,400mAh

8,400mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Colours: Beige, Graphite.

Tab S9 Australian pricing

8GB memory, 128GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $1,299

8GB memory, 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) RRP $1,549

12GB memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $1,499

12GB memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) RRP $1,749

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Image: Samsung

Display: 12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

12.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh rate: 60~120Hz

60~120Hz Dimensions: 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm

185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm Weight: 581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G)

581g (Wi-Fi) / 586g (5G) Camera system: 13MP AF and 8MP Ultra-Wide (rear), 12MP ultra-wide (front)

13MP AF and 8MP Ultra-Wide (rear), 12MP ultra-wide (front) Memory: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB (microSD up to 1TB)

12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB (microSD up to 1TB) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Battery: 10,090mAh

10,090mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Colours: Beige, Graphite.

Tab S9+ Australian pricing

12GB memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $1,699

12GB memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) RRP $1,949

12GB memory, 512GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $1,899

12GB memory, 512GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) RRP $2,149

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Image: Samsung

Display: 14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X

14.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Refresh rate: 60~120Hz

60~120Hz Dimensions: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm

208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Weight: 732g (Wi-Fi) / 737g (5G)

732g (Wi-Fi) / 737g (5G) Camera system: 13MP AF and 8MP ultra-wide (rear), 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide (front)

13MP AF and 8MP ultra-wide (rear), 12MP + 12MP ultra-wide (front) Memory: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+1TB (microSD up to 1TB)

12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+1TB (microSD up to 1TB) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Battery: 11,200mAh

11,200mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Colours: Beige, Graphite.

Tab S9 Ultra Australian pricing

12GB memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $1,999

12GB memory, 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) RRP $2,249

12GB memory, 512GB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $2,199

12GB memory, 512GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) RRP $2,449

12GB memory, 1TB storage (Wi-Fi) RRP $2,699

12GB memory, 1TB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) RRP $2,949

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra all ship with the S Pen.

Galaxy Tab S9 series are available for pre-order in Australia from July 26, with general availability starting August 18.

Samsung also used Galaxy Unpacked to unleash its new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

Asha Barbaschow travelled to Seoul as a guest of Samsung Australia.