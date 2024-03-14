Save Big on Tech With These Afterpay Day 2024 Sales

The first Afterpay Day sale of 2024 has arrived. This massive sale event is set to run for four days and during that time you can grab a huge deal from a wide range of Australian retailers and brands, both in-store and online.
To help you sort through all the noise and get right to the good stuff, we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up all the best tech deals available during this Afterpay Day sale.
From Dyson vacuums to Bose headphones and KitchenAid mixers, these are the best sales for Afterpay Day 2024.
The best Afterpay Day 2024 sales
- Appliances Online: Spend $500+ and receive $50 off
- Big W: Save on a range of home appliances and tech, including:
- Casetify: Buy one get one and get 15 per cent, buy two and get 20 per cent off with the promo code Afterpay24
- Catch: Save up to 40 per cent off a huge range of products
- Dyson: Save up to $550 off vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and hair tools:
- Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner – now $549 (down from $999)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum cleaner – now $699 (down from $1,099)
- Dyson V11 vacuum cleaner – now $779 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson Gen5outsize Complete vacuum – now $1,399 (down from $1,699)
- Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Vacuum + Mop – now $1,099 (down from $1,649)
- Dyson Omni-glide – now $494 (down from $749)
- Dyson Supersonic hair dryer – now $484 (down from $649)
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler and dryer – now $794 (down from $949)
- Dyson Corrale hair straightener – now $544 (down from $699)
- Dyson Cool tower fan – now $399 (down from $499)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde purifying fan heater – now $1,049 (down from $1,149)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link – now $588 (down from $799)
- Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan – now $749 (down from $949)
- The Good Guys: Save on a huge range of tech, including kitchen appliances, TVs and more:
- Breville the Barista Express – now $699 (down from $799)
- Hisense 65″ U7KAU 4K ULED Mini-LED QLED Smart TV – now $1,295 (down from $2,299)
- Nutribullet Portable Blender – now $69 (down from $79.95)
- Philips Air Fryer Essential Compact – now $99 (down from $199)
- TCL 55″ C745 QLED Google TV – now $1,095 (down from $1,195)
- KitchenAid: Save on a range of kitchen appliances and take an extra 10 per cent off when you sign up to KitchenAid’s newsletter:
- 4.7L Artisan Stand Mixer (4 accessories) – now $799 (down from $1,049)
- 4.7L Artisan Stand Mixer (3 accessories) – now $659 (down from $879)
- 3.3L Artisan Mini Stand Mixer – now $499 (down from $699)
- 13 Cup Food Processor – now $399 (down from $499)
- K400 Variable Speed Blender – now $449 (down from $549)
- Lovehoney: Up to 60 per cent off selected toys and vibrators.
- Mwave: Save on a range of PC hardware and accessories
- MyDeal: Customers can receive an extra $10 off on purchases over $75 using the code EXTRA0
- Bose Quiet Comfort QC45 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $295 (down $499.95)
- Healthy Choice 7L Digital Air Fryer – now $85 (down $179.95)
- Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Machine – now $245 (down $499.99)
- Shark Cordless Apex Pro 2X Pet Vacuum Cleaner – now $379 (down $899.99)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $445 (down $549)
- Myer:
- Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth Speaker – now $269 (down from $329.95)
- Bose QuietComfort SE Headphones – now $280.46 (down from $329.95)
- Sony Linkbuds S Earbuds – now $199.95 (down from $349.95)
- Sony WHCH720NB Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $199.95 (down from $259.95)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $169 (down from $229)
- Shaver shop: Save on up to 65 per cent off a range of personal grooming and care appliances:
- Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 IPL Long Term Hair Removal Device – now $499 (down from $1,049)
- Beast Clipper PRO Hair Clipper – now $39 (down from $139)
- ghd original hair straightener – now $199 (down from $270)
- Oral-B Smart 5 5000 Electric Toothbrush – now $89 (down from $269.99)
- Theragun Prime Percussive Therapy – now $399 (down from $499)
- Wild Secrets: Save up to 60 per cent off sale items and save a further 20 per cent off with the code PAYDAY
What is Afterpay Day and when is it?
Afterpay Day is a massive shopping event that occurs twice a year. On this day, thousands of retailers offer big discounts on their products both in-store and online. The first Afterpay Day sale of 2024 started today, Thursday, March 14 and will run until Sunday, March 17.
What is Afterpay and how does it work?
We like to think of Afterpay as a lay-by option where you get to take your purchase home straightaway instead of waiting to pay it in full. It’s like a credit card but minus the interest rates. Afterpay will break down your purchase into four equal instalments that you can pay fortnightly over six weeks.
Let’s say you want to buy something for $100, but you can’t afford it right now, or you’re waiting for your payslip to come in, you can choose to use Afterpay instead. On the day of purchase, you’ll most likely pay $25, which counts as your first instalment. Then, in the next two weeks, you’ll pay another $25 every fortnight until your balance is completely paid off after six weeks.
However, if you forget to pay one of your instalments for an order over $40, you’ll be slapped with a $10 fee and an additional $7 if the payment remains unpaid seven days past the due date. For orders under $40, you’ll be charged with a single late fee of $10. In the meantime, Afterpay will pause your account, so you can’t use it until your debt is paid.
Who offers Afterpay?
About 63,000 small and large businesses offer Afterpay as a payment option. If you want to check if your favourite retailer is onboard, you can explore their payment options on their website or through the list of businesses on Afterpay’s store directory.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
