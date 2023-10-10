At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The end of 2023 draws closer, it can only mean one thing: the end-of-year sale season is here. While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, you can sort out all of your Christmas shopping – or just grab yourself a nice bargain – with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event.

Prime Big Deal Days kicked off earlier today, Tuesday, October 10 and is set to run until the end of Wednesday, October 11. That means you have less than 48 hours to nab a bargain. If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one convenient place – here.

Here’s everything you need to know about picking up some of the best PC, tech and smart home deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best sales for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for gaming

Image: Sony

Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for PC

Image: Razer

Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for tech and smart home devices

Image: Amazon

Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for headphones, TVs and entertainment

Image: Bose

Anker : Save up to 44 per cent off select Soundcore headphones, earbuds and portable speakers

: Save up to 44 per cent off select Soundcore headphones, earbuds and portable speakers Bose : Save up to 51 per cent off select earbuds, headphones and soundbars

: Save up to 51 per cent off select earbuds, headphones and soundbars Edifier : Save 46 per cent off select bookshelf speakers

: Save 46 per cent off select bookshelf speakers JBL : Save 46 per cent off the portable Flip 5 speaker

: Save 46 per cent off the portable Flip 5 speaker Panasonic : Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more

: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more Samsung : Save up to 52 per cent off select Galaxy products, including the Z Flip 4, Watch4 and Buds2

: Save up to 52 per cent off select Galaxy products, including the Z Flip 4, Watch4 and Buds2 Sennheiser : Up to 55 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus

: Up to 55 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus Sony : Save up to 40 per cent on select earbuds, soundbars and 4K LED TVs

: Save up to 40 per cent on select earbuds, soundbars and 4K LED TVs XGIMI : Save up to 21 per cent off portable projectors

: Save up to 21 per cent off portable projectors Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables

Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for home and kitchen

Image: Roborock

Bosch : Save up to 40 per cent off select Bosch home and garden products

: Save up to 40 per cent off select Bosch home and garden products Breville : Save on select Breville espresso machines and kitchen appliances

: Save on select Breville espresso machines and kitchen appliances Casio : Up to 59 per cent off select watches

: Up to 59 per cent off select watches De’Longhi : Save up to 47 per cent off coffee machines

: Save up to 47 per cent off coffee machines Ecovacs : Save up to 60 per cent off select Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners

: Save up to 60 per cent off select Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners Eufy : Save up to 32 per cent off select Eufy smart home products

: Save up to 32 per cent off select Eufy smart home products Furbo : Save up to 45 per cent off select pet cameras

: Save up to 45 per cent off select pet cameras Garmin : Up to 54 per cent off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers

: Up to 54 per cent off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers Hoover : Save up to 35 per cent off select carpet washers

: Save up to 35 per cent off select carpet washers Instant Pot : Up to 49 per cent off select multi-cookers and air fryers

: Up to 49 per cent off select multi-cookers and air fryers LEGO : Save up to 47 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more

: Save up to 47 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more Miele : Save up to 41 per cent off select vacuum cleaners

: Save up to 41 per cent off select vacuum cleaners Nutribullet : Save up to 32 per cent off select blenders

: Save up to 32 per cent off select blenders Panasonic : Save on select kitchen appliances, including microwaves, rice cookers, air purifiers, and more

: Save on select kitchen appliances, including microwaves, rice cookers, air purifiers, and more Philips : Save up to 47 per cent off select products in the Philips kitchen range, including coffee machines and air fryers

: Save up to 47 per cent off select products in the Philips kitchen range, including coffee machines and air fryers Reolink : Up to 28 per cent off select indoor and outdoor security cameras

: Up to 28 per cent off select indoor and outdoor security cameras Ring : Save up to 33 per cent off indoor and outdoor security cameras, along with up to 45 per cent off video doorbells

: Save up to 33 per cent off indoor and outdoor security cameras, along with up to 45 per cent off video doorbells Roborock : Up to 36 per cent robot vacuum cleaners

: Up to 36 per cent robot vacuum cleaners Russell Hobbs : Save up to 37 per cent off select kitchen appliances

: Save up to 37 per cent off select kitchen appliances Sunbeam: Up to 47 per cent off select Sunbeam kitchen appliances

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big-name brands.

While the main Prime Day usually kicks off in July, Amazon does occasionally offer other sale events throughout the year. There’s the Big Smile sale, which ran in March, and now the Prime Big Deal Days in October.

To get these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $9.99. If you do plan to stick around with a Prime membership for the long run, grabbing an annual subscription for $79 is much better value.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Image: iStock/NoDerog

In Australia, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is set to officially start at 12am (AEDT) Tuesday, October 10. The event will then run for the following 48 hours, ending at 11:59pm (AEDT) Wednesday, October 11.

However, due to Amazon’s many global stores, Australian shoppers will still be able to snag international deals up until 5pm (AEDT), October 12. That means you’ll have 65 hours to grab your fill of bargains.

Want more Prime Day 2023 deals?

Check out more Prime Big Deal Days roundups below:

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals here.

Image: Apple/Ecovacs/Sony