The end of 2023 draws closer, it can only mean one thing: the end-of-year sale season is here. While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, you can sort out all of your Christmas shopping – or just grab yourself a nice bargain – with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sales event.
Prime Big Deal Days kicked off earlier today, Tuesday, October 10 and is set to run until the end of Wednesday, October 11. That means you have less than 48 hours to nab a bargain. If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one convenient place – here.
Here’s everything you need to know about picking up some of the best PC, tech and smart home deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023.
Table of contents
- The best sales for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023
- Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for gaming
- Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for PC
- Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for tech and smart home devices
- Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for headphones, TVs and entertainment
- Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for home and kitchen
- What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
- When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
- Want more Prime Day 2023 deals?
The best sales for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023
Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for gaming
- 8BitDo: Save up to 65 per cent off select gaming controllers
- Nintendo: Save on select games
- Fire Emblem Engage – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $44.95 (down from $69.95)
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – now $53.95 (down from $79.95)
- PlayStation: Save 19 per cent off the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 40 gaming peripherals, including racing wheels and flight sticks
Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for PC
- Alienware: Save up to 35 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories, along with 33 per cent off select monitors
- Amazon: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- Apple: Save up to 25 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad Pro, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Pro
- ARZOPA: Save up to 44 per cent off portable laptop monitors
- ASUS: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices, along with up to 32 per cent off select gaming laptops and accessories
- Corsair: Save up to 38 per cent off select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 30 per cent off select PC components
- DELL: Save up to 35 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories, along with 33 per cent off select monitors
- EPOS: Save up to 63 per cent off select gaming headsets
- Lenovo: Save on select Legion gaming laptops and 43 per cent off select monitors
- LG: Save up to 41 per cent off select monitors
- Logitech: Save on select PC and gaming accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- Netgear: Save up to 47 per cent off select routers and networking devices
- Prism+: Save up to 38 per cent off select gaming monitors
- Razer: Save up to 53 per cent off select gaming gear
- SanDisk: Save up to 60 per cent off select storage solutions
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh router sets
Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for tech and smart home devices
- Amazon: Save up to 56 per cent off select Echo devices:
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $59 (down from $99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock – now $69 (down from $119)
- Echo Pop – now $29 (down from $79)
- Echo Pop (2-Pack) – now $40 (down from $158)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) – now $109 (down from $229)
- Fire TV Cube – now $109 (down from $219)
- Fire TV Stick Lite – now $29 (down from $59)
- Fire TV Stick 4K – now $39 (down from $79)
- Anker: Save up to 44 per cent off charging adapters, wireless chargers and USB hubs
- Belkin: Save up to 58 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and AirTag accessories
- Charmast: Save up to 39 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers
- Creality: Get 15 per cent off the Ender 3 S1 Pro 3d printer
- ELEGOO: Save up to 25 per cent off select resin 3D printers
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- Nanoleaf: Save on select Nanoleaf smart lights, including Panel starter kits
- ROMOSS: Save up to 38 per cent off select portable power banks
- UGREEN: Save up to 31 per cent off charging adapters, wireless chargers and USB hubs
- Vantrue: Save up to 37 per cent on select dash cams
- Wacom: Save up to 46 per cent off select graphic tablets
Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for headphones, TVs and entertainment
- Anker: Save up to 44 per cent off select Soundcore headphones, earbuds and portable speakers
- Bose: Save up to 51 per cent off select earbuds, headphones and soundbars
- Edifier: Save 46 per cent off select bookshelf speakers
- JBL: Save 46 per cent off the portable Flip 5 speaker
- Panasonic: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more
- Samsung: Save up to 52 per cent off select Galaxy products, including the Z Flip 4, Watch4 and Buds2
- Sennheiser: Up to 55 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus
- Sony: Save up to 40 per cent on select earbuds, soundbars and 4K LED TVs
- XGIMI: Save up to 21 per cent off portable projectors
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables
Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for home and kitchen
- Bosch: Save up to 40 per cent off select Bosch home and garden products
- Breville: Save on select Breville espresso machines and kitchen appliances
- Casio: Up to 59 per cent off select watches
- De’Longhi: Save up to 47 per cent off coffee machines
- Ecovacs: Save up to 60 per cent off select Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners
- Eufy: Save up to 32 per cent off select Eufy smart home products
- Furbo: Save up to 45 per cent off select pet cameras
- Garmin: Up to 54 per cent off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers
- Hoover: Save up to 35 per cent off select carpet washers
- Instant Pot: Up to 49 per cent off select multi-cookers and air fryers
- LEGO: Save up to 47 off select LEGO sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more
- Miele: Save up to 41 per cent off select vacuum cleaners
- Nutribullet: Save up to 32 per cent off select blenders
- Panasonic: Save on select kitchen appliances, including microwaves, rice cookers, air purifiers, and more
- Philips: Save up to 47 per cent off select products in the Philips kitchen range, including coffee machines and air fryers
- Reolink: Up to 28 per cent off select indoor and outdoor security cameras
- Ring: Save up to 33 per cent off indoor and outdoor security cameras, along with up to 45 per cent off video doorbells
- Roborock: Up to 36 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
- Russell Hobbs: Save up to 37 per cent off select kitchen appliances
- Sunbeam: Up to 47 per cent off select Sunbeam kitchen appliances
What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big-name brands.
While the main Prime Day usually kicks off in July, Amazon does occasionally offer other sale events throughout the year. There’s the Big Smile sale, which ran in March, and now the Prime Big Deal Days in October.
To get these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $9.99. If you do plan to stick around with a Prime membership for the long run, grabbing an annual subscription for $79 is much better value.
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
In Australia, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is set to officially start at 12am (AEDT) Tuesday, October 10. The event will then run for the following 48 hours, ending at 11:59pm (AEDT) Wednesday, October 11.
However, due to Amazon’s many global stores, Australian shoppers will still be able to snag international deals up until 5pm (AEDT), October 12. That means you’ll have 65 hours to grab your fill of bargains.
