Ultraman Rising’s New Trailer Makes Parenting and Fighting Monsters Equally Challenging

We’ve known for a while that the big twist with Netflix’s Ultraman movie—beyond its sumptuous looking animated style—was that it was less of a traditional Ultra action epic, and more about its young inheritor of the heroic mantle finding himself thrust into an even greater challenge that fighting monsters: being a dad. Which, it turns out, is even harder when the baby is the size of most buildings and shoots laser beams out of her mouth.

Today Netflix dropped our first full trailer for Ultraman Rising, directed by John Aoshima and Lost Ollie’s Shannon Tindle, delving a little more into its unconventional hero’s new journey. The film stars Christopher Sean as Ken Sato, the latest inheritor of the Ultraman mantle, who juggles a life as a professional baseball player with being a size-changing superhero. But when one monster battle ends with Ken discovering a hatching Kaiju egg, he finds himself on another mission in life: keeping a giant baby safe.

Ultraman: Rising | Official Trailer | Netflix Ultraman: Rising | Official Trailer | Netflix

It’s definitely an unexpected turn for an Ultraman tale to take, but it’s a fun one—most stories about found families can be improved by the found family being a lanky, silvery superhero taller than most buildings and his not-so-little kaiju ward. But even if the premise strays a little from what people might have expected, Rising still looks like it’s going to be jam packed with a ton of Ultraman action and monster fights in between all the baby-raising antics.

Ultraman Rising begins streaming on Netflix June 14.

