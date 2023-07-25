The Best Webcams if You Want to Level up Your Zoom Calls

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re thinking of diving into live-streaming, or you’re just tired of your laptop’s fuzzy built-in camera doing you no favours, you’ve probably considering adding an external webcam for your PC.

Whether you’re adding it to your home office setup or need something to capture video while on Twitch, an external webcam can instantly give you a boost in video quality that’ll make you appear more professional, no matter what you’re doing.

Here are a few of our picks for the best external webcams to add to your PC in Australia. Just make sure you don’t accidentally leave it recording for a few days straight.

The best webcams for streaming and video calls on your PC in Australia

Logitech C270

When it comes to webcams, Logitech is probably the most reliable brand in that space, and the C270 lives up to that quality, even at its budget price. The only drawback to the C270 is that its maximum resolution is 720p, but that’s the price you pay for a budget option.

Picking up this webcam depends on what you plan to use it for. If you just need a webcam you can attach to the top of your monitor so you can take work calls, this will do the job. However, if you’re looking to start streaming, you’ll want to invest in a webcam with a higher video quality.

Razer Kiyo

Do you need a webcam and suffer from poor lighting? The Razer Kiyo webcam could be what you’re looking for with its built-in LED ring light and adjustable brightness setting. In terms of video quality, this compact webcam will let you stream video at 720p at 60fps and 1080p at 30fps, making it a solid option for both office use and professional streaming.

While the Kiyo’s LED ring light will help improve your lighting situation, it’s more complimentary than a single solution. You’ll need another light source in the room, but the Kiyo will at least make sure your face is properly lit the entire time.

If you can pick it up for under $100, the Kiyo is a solid budget option.

Logitech C922 Pro Stream webcam

The Logitech C922 is a pretty popular webcam in the realm of live-streamers, and if you can’t trust people who spend every waking hour in front of a camera as a judge of its quality, then who can you trust? It’s as reliable as they come, with some fantastic bang for your buck.

The Logitech C922 is easy to set up and, in terms of video quality, the C922 will let you stream video at full HD 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 60fps. The C922 includes an automatic low-light adjustment feature that’ll help make sure your video will remain clear even in dim lighting conditions. It also comes with a built-in microphone and an attachable tripod, if you’re not keen on attaching it to the top of your monitor or laptop screen.

Razer Kiyo Pro webcam

Unlike the previously mentioned Razer Kiyo, the Pro model doesn’t include an in-built ring light. However, the Kiyo Pro includes an adaptive 1/2.8-inch ultra-sensitive CMOS Sony Starvis sensor, which will help you maintain image clarity in low-light conditions.

When it comes to streaming, this webcam can capture video up to 1080p at 60 fps, or a sharp 1080p at 30fps when HDR enable. It also includes an in-built microphone and three adjustable fields of view – 80-degrees, 90-degrees and 103-degrees – making it a good option if you need to swap between broadcasting just yourself or with a few team members in-frame.

You can check out Gizmodo’s first impressions on the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam here.

Logitech Brio 300

If you’d prefer a plug-in webcam that you can remove at any time, the Logitech Brio 300 is a convenient, and mid-range option. Offering full HD resolution and auto-light correction, the Brio is a no-frills, get-the-job-done webcam that will have you looking at your professional best.

It also comes pre-installed with a privacy slider, so you can always have the peace of mind that you’re not actually on before you’re ready.

You can check out Gizmodo’s full thoughts on the Logitech Brio 300 here.

Anker PowerConf C300 webcam

Anker is a brand that’s better known for its range of computer accessories, along with portable and wireless chargers, but over the past few years, it’s been making its mark with a range of affordable office tech. Anker’s PowerConf C300 is a solid, no-frills webcam that can capture video at 1080p at 60fps.

The PowerConf C300 comes with a few handy video features, like automatic low-light adjustment, face tracking and an adjustable field of view. It also comes with two built-in microphones and an Active Noise Cancellation feature, which will help pick up your voice while drowning out any surrounding ambient noise.

This webcam also includes an ever-important privacy cover, which you can slide back and forth to your heart’s content.

You can check out Gizmodo’s first impressions on the Anker PowerConf C300 webcam for PC here.

Logitech BRIO webcam

What’s that? Do you want to stream video at the highest quality possible? With the ability to capture footage and take Zoom calls at full 4k Ultra HD, the Logitech BRIO is the closest your co-workers will get to seeing your face in full detail, without you being in the room with them.

The BRIO also allows you to stream in 1080p and 720p with HDR, while Logitech’s RightLight 3 will help correct the lighting in your surroundings, whether you’re dealing with low or it’s too bright. It also comes with dual noise-cancelling microphones and three adjustable fields of view settings – 65-degrees, 78-degrees and 90-degrees – so you can make sure the call stays focused on you.

You can check out Gizmodo’s full thoughts on the Logitech Brio webcam here.