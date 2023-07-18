Hasbro’s New Jabba the Hutt Star Wars Set Is Truly Gangster

That unmistakable sinister chuckle will fill your brain every time you catch a glimpse of the Hasbro Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt set—a worthy tradeoff for having such a well-appointed collectible paying tribute to the corpulent gangster Han Solo was really, really trying to avoid.

Inspired by, quite obviously, Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Hasbro’s new 3.75-inch scale set features a 3.75-inch scale Jabba the Hutt—an updated repaint of the Jabba previously included with the Haslab Sail Barge set in 2019, and a prior Comic-Con exclusive set in 2015—plus Salacious B. Crumb and smelter droid 8D8 figures. And they won’t just be sitting on your shelf unaccompanied; Jabba and company come complete with an armrest, soft goods pillows, and rugs—as well as aquarium pipe, and food and drink accessories.

According to Hasbro, “Each figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco… Fans and collectors can add this dais to their Boba Fett Throne Room playset or begin building out their own scene from the Star Wars galaxy. Includes three figures, dais, and seven entertainment-inspired accessories.”

Excuse me, but that tiny pipe situation is adorable. Creepy, but adorable. Scroll through for all kinds of detailed photos of the Hasbro Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jabba the Hutt set. It will run you $89.99 and will be available fall 2024; you can pre-order starting Wed, July 19 at 10:00 am ET, exclusively at Hasbro Pulse.

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title

Image: Hasbro

Slide Title