In the Latest Trailer for The Marvels, Ms. Marvel Gets to Save the Universe With Her Heroes

Its release is months away, but excitement is already building for Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels—which today revealed a new peek after that first trailer back in April.

The Marvel Studios team-up movie will embiggen the world of young Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani, reprising her Disney+ role), with the crossover of the teen heroine’s dreams—featuring her own personal idols Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). In this brand-new Marvels trailer, we get a better idea of what the super-powered trio will be up against.

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels | Official Trailer

The new trailer doesn’t give us that much more info, but we do get to see a bit more of Zawe Ashton’s mysterious villainess Dar-Benn and see what her deal is–mostly vengeance on Carol Danvers, as she finds herself accessing another of the bracelets that helped unlock Kamala’s powers in the first place. From there, it’s mayhem–linking the powers of all three heroines and their relationship to light–to have them ping-ponging across the galaxy in each other’s places whenever they use their abilities. But, of course, to Kamala’s own delight, there’s going to be a team-up embraced if Carol is going to put a stop to Dar-Benn’s plans once and for all.

The Marvels lands in theaters November 10.

