The 10 Most Popular Movies Based on Toys (That Aren’t Barbie)

If for some reason you were living under a rock and didn’t know, last week we got two (2) movies on the same day, engaging the world in what can only be described as the greatest example in recent history of how to market something with utter hype-cycle perfection. Those two movies were Oppenheimer and Barbie, giving us two totally juxtaposing films, uniting fans of both genres and giving us a tonne of memes.

But it wasn’t just the fans getting involved.

While we pulled together a list of other films Oppenheimer director, Christopher Nolan, has made, for Barbie, we thought we’d take a look into what other movies based on toys have had success.

Thankfully, the good folks over at JustWatch gave us the goods. JustWatch gathered data on 10 movies that were based on toys, ranking them based on their popularity. They’ve also provided the blurbs we’ve included for each movie.

10 movies based on toys

10. Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Kicking off our list in 10th spot is Transformers: The Last Knight. Autobots and Decepticons are at war, with humans on the sidelines. Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

9. The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

A cooler-than-ever Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick.

8. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Andy’s toys haven’t been played with in years. With Andy about to go to college, the gang find themselves accidentally left at a nefarious daycare centre. The toys must band together to escape and return home to Andy.

7. Toy Story 2 (1999)

Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp, leaving his toys to their own devices. Things shift into high gear when an obsessive toy collector named Al McWhiggen, owner of Al’s Toy Barn kidnaps Woody. Andy’s toys mount a daring rescue mission, Buzz Lightyear meets his match and Woody has to decide where he and his heart truly belong.

6. Transformers Bumblebee (2018)

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

5. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

4. The Lego Movie (2014)

An ordinary Lego minifigure, mistakenly thought to be the extraordinary MasterBuilder, is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil Lego tyrant from conquering the universe.

3. Toy Story (1995)

Led by Woody, Andy’s toys live happily in his room until Andy’s birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy’s heart, Woody plots against Buzz. But when circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the duo eventually learns to put aside their differences.

2. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

After a disastrous heist, a group of uniquely skilled adventures must undertake a daring quest to retrieve a stolen relic. The group is led by the lute-playing Elgin the Bard and Holga the barbarian. With strength, courage and magic, the team go up against powerful evil forces while trying to keep clear of the aristocratic Rogue, Forge Fletcher.

1. Transformers (2007)

And lastly, in a well-deserved first place is the OG Transformers. Young teenager Sam Witwicky becomes involved in the ancient struggle between two extraterrestrial factions of transforming robots – the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons. Sam holds the clue to unimaginable power and the Decepticons will stop at nothing to retrieve it.

Where I’d rate Barbie? Number one. Despite Linda’s take being completely opposing to that position, that’s the beauty of art and entertainment – it’s mostly subjective. Although, I tend to agree with the JustWatch audience on this list.