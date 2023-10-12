Vodafone’s Massive Double Mobile Data Deal Ends Soon

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re constantly capping your mobile data, it might be time to upgrade to something with a larger monthly allowance. If you want to nab a nice deal as well, Vodafone is currently offering to double your data, which lasts for the entire lifespan of your plan.

While you’re able to pick up any of these Vodafone plans by themselves, if your current handset is starting to show its age, then it might be worthwhile bundling in an iPhone 15 as well.

Here’s what Vodafone’s double data deals look like and how they compare with other big data mobile plans, along with the provider’s iPhone 15 plans.

What do Vodafone’s double data mobile plans look like?

Here’s how Vodafone’s double data deals shake out:

$45 per month : now 80GB, instead of 40GB

: now 80GB, instead of 40GB $55 per month : now 300GB, instead of 150GB

: now 300GB, instead of 150GB $65 per month: now 600GB, instead of 300GB

This offer is available until October 17.

How does Vodafone’s double data deal compare with other mobile providers?

Despite the double data deal, Vodafone’s 80GB plan isn’t much of a deal when compared to what other plans are providing. There are a fair few MVNOs that are offering plans with an 80GB data allowance (or more) for around $45 per month, like Belong, NuMobile and Tangerine.

Here’s a list of mobile plans with at least 80GB of data:

However, where this Vodafone offer really shines is through its two larger plans. When compared to the large data mobile plans being offered by the other providers that make up the Big Three – Optus and Telstra – Vodafone is offering the better value.

Optus is offering 500GB for $69 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider (usually $89 per month), while Telstra‘s 300GB plan is $75 per month for the first six months as well (usually $95 per month). Compare that to Vodafone’s mobile plans – 300GB for $55 per month and 600GB for $65 per month – which are cheaper for either the same data allowance or more per month.

Here’s a list of mobile plans with at least 200GB of data:

Vodafone iPhone 15 plan deals

24-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 Plus plan deals

24-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro plan deals

24-month 128GB plans

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

Vodafone iPhone 15 Pro Max plan deals

24-month 256GB plans

24-month 512GB plans

24-month 1TB plans

