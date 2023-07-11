Saving up to $800 off These Robot Vacuums During Prime Day Doesn’t Suck

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been biding your time for a robot vacuum sale, you’re about to be spoiled for choice. Now that Amazon Prime Day 2023 has officially kicked off, you bet there’s a grand sweep of deals on headphones, cameras, TVs and of course, robot vacuum cleaners waiting for you.

For those who are unaware, Amazon Prime Day is an online shopping event that typically takes place in July each year. If you’re starving for a bargain, you have two whole days to make the most of the sales, with Prime Day ending at 11.59pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 12. In most cases, the deal prices listed below are only available to Prime members, so be sure to sign up for a subscription beforehand.

If you’re looking to fulfil that long-held dream of having a little robot maid sweep your floors, here are the best robot vacuum cleaner deals running during Amazon Prime Day.

Image: Ecovacs

Ecovacs is currently one of the most popular robot vacuum brands, and it’s not hard to see why. These vacuums are fairly affordable, pet-friendly and feature a sleek, futuristic design. Some of these Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners are even more affordable, thanks to a few Amazon Prime Day discounts.

We recently covered the massive bargain of Ecovacs DEEBOT N8 robovac, which is currently on sale for $399 (down from $999). That is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this robovac go for, which makes it a great entry-level option for those looking to automate their cleaning. If you want to be a bit more hands-off with your robovac, the DEEBOT N8+ is also on sale, which includes an auto-empty station.

If you’re after a robovac with a bit more going on, there are a few Ecovacs that include multiple features. The Deebot T10 Plus is a multi-function machine that will vacuum, mop and self-empty with the included dock. It even comes with an industry-first voice assistant, called YIKO, so you can call out to it and have it start cleaning on demand.

Find more Amazon Prime Day deals for Ecovacs’ robot vacuum cleaners below:

Image: iRobot

Here at Gizmodo Australia, we love a Roomba. These little robovacs that could are packed full of suctioning power and use a combination of moving, sucking and brushing to get the job done well.

If we had to pick, we reckon you should opt for the j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum. Not only is it $650 off, but it can contain up to two months of dust and debris (that it self-empties) and it can detect – as well as avoid – obstacles, such as stray cables and pet waste.

Here are the best iRobot vacuum cleaner deals we’ve spotted:

Image: Roborock

If you want to save literal hundreds off a robovac, look to Roborock, which has slashed up to $600 off its elite range. You’ll find the most bang for your buck with the Roborock S7 robot vacuum cleaner and mop, because who doesn’t love a two-in-one? This robovac can mop and vacuum in one go and features advanced multi-floor mapping with a Z-shaped cleaning route.

Best Prime Day 2023 deals for eufy robot vacuums

Image: eufy

If you’re looking for a more affordable robovac option, then you’ll want to check out what eufy has on offer. Most of these eufy robot vacuum cleaners retail for $500 or less, but those prices have been further reduced during Amazon Prime Day.

Best Prime Day 2023 deals for Dreame robot vacuums

Image: Dreame

We’re a bit of a sucker (heh) for a vacuum with a long run time, which is why we’re so drawn to the Dreame L10s Ultra. It can last up to three and a half hours before it’ll need to be recharged. It can also map out your house and avoid obstacles using lidar navigation while you get to set no-go zones that act as an invisible wall, via the Dreame app. But our favourite part is the fact that it features cliff sensors that will prevent it from tumbling down your staircase or other dangerous edges.

Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner – now $1,804, down from $2,588

