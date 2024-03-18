The 10 Best Deals You Don’t Want To Miss During Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Amazon Big Smile Sale is back and it’s full of unmissable deals across homewares, tech, fashion, beauty and more. Those of you who have been itching for a sale are about to see their patience rewarded.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of deals available, well, we don’t blame you. To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve collected the 10 best deals that you need to check out during the Amazon Big Smile Sale.

Just a heads up, the Big Smile Sale is on now until midnight on Sunday, March 24. Some deals are also only available to Prime members, so be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial if you don’t want to miss a single offer.

If you’re looking to pick up your first robot vacuum and you want something that won’t break the bank, this Ecovacs deal is hard to turn down.

By itself, the Ecovacs N8 is a solid robot vacuum cleaner – especially if you live in a home that is mostly hard flooring. It touts a suctioning strength of 2,300Pa, has a detachable microfibre cleaning pad that’ll let you mop floors and will intelligently map out your home.

What makes the Ecovacs N8+ stand out is that it includes an auto-empty station. That means you won’t need to manually empty the robovac once it gets full and instead it’ll do it all by itself. Once the station’s auto-sealing dust bag is full, it’s easily removed too.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Auto-Empty Station is now $599, down from $1,099.

If you don’t want a docking station, the standard Ecovacs N8 robot vacuum is also on sale for $399 here.

While we love the Nintendo Switch, its internal storage capacity – a total of 32GB – leaves a lot to be desired. While the Nintendo Switch OLED Model’s storage capacity is larger (64GB), it could be better. The good news is that it is incredibly easy to expand your Switch’s storage by installing a micro SD.

A few of SanDisk’s official Switch micro SDs have been discounted during the Big Smile Sale. So if you’re finding yourself deleting old data off your Switch more often than not, this is the perfect solution to your space problem. Once you have the micro SD, you can follow Gizmodo Australia’s guide to expanding your Switch’s storage here.

Looking to upgrade your current PC monitor with something that’ll enhance your gaming experience? Then look no further than this Prism+ curved ultrawide monitor. With refresh rates of 165Hz and a response time of 1ms, along with a Wide Quad HD resolution, you can expect a gaming experience that’s as smooth as it is crisp. This monitor comes with built-in speakers and a microphone too.

The Prism+ X340 PRO EVO 34″ WQHDCurved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is now $599, down from $1,299.

Whether you’re on holiday or heading out for drinks after work, there’s nothing like a flat battery to kill the mood. A portable charger is one of those pieces of everyday tech that is well worth the investment – especially if you’re someone who chronically forgets to put their phone on charge. You’re always better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.

These ROMOSS power banks are a good combination of reliable and affordable – especially with these discounts.

Air fryers were the hot kitchen appliance a few years back, and if you somehow missed the hype train then this sale is a great excuse to hop on board. The Philips Essential Air Fryer will let you fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat – all while using little to no oil. Its rapid air technology helps to ensure consistent heat circulation throughout, so whatever dish you’re making will be evenly cooked. In short, things will stay crispy on the outside, but tender on the inside.

The Philips Essential Air Fryer (4.1L) is available for $88 here (down from $199).

When it comes to good quality headphones, Sennheiser is one of those brands that deliver on that promise more often than not. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones in particular offer some dynamic audio quality, top-tier Active Noise-Cancellation and a solid 60 hour battery life.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the standard Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones, we were blown away by how good they are:

“The audio quality, active noise cancellation and battery are some of the best I’ve experienced, they’re comfy to wear over long periods and I’m impressed by a lot of the intuitive features.”

If you’re looking to replace your current pair of headphones or make the jump to something that sounds a bit more premium, the Momentum 4 SE is worth your time and money – especially since it’s on sale during the Big Smile event.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Special Edition Headphones are available for $395 here (down from $625).

If you’re looking to start turning your home into a smart one, or you maybe have a few smart devices in need of a hub, the Echo Pop is an affordable place to start. It’ll let you connect your your compatible smart devices and control them via voice commands, while also doubling as a decent speaker.

In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Echo Pop, we were impressed by its quality, despite its budget price:

“I genuinely cannot tell you having an assistant-enabled speaker that sounds good enough in a bedroom/office that’s priced at $79 isn’t worth your investment if you’re looking for a light-touch smart speaker. The sound is fine, it comes in cute colours, and it doesn’t take up much room at all.”

And that was at full-price – with this half-off deal, the Echo Pop is a steal during the Big Smile Sale.

The Echo Pop is available for $39 here (down from $79).

If the PC is your gaming platform of choice and you’re interested in a more portable way to play, then you’ll want to check out these Dell laptop deals. The Dell G15 5530 range includes Full HD displays with refresh rates of 165hz, along with a sleek and stylish design.

Here are the Dell gaming laptops that are currently on sale:

If you want to enhance your next movie night, a sound bar will give you that extra oomph that your TV’s built-in speakers just can’t manage. The Yamaha SR-C20A is a compact but mighty sound bar, with Bluetooth support, built-in bass and a Clear Voice feature that’ll help you hear spoken dialogue.

The Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Soundbar is available for $169 here (down from $249).

Are you finding that your Wi-Fi signal isn’t consistently strong throughout your house, or your download speeds aren’t hitting what your NBN connection is promising? Then it might be high time you ditch your current internet router for something a bit more advanced.

Setting up a network of mesh routers in your home will help to ensure your Wi-Fi is evenly distributed throughout and kill any potential dead zones.

Here are some of the TP-Link networking devices that have been discounted during the Big Smile Sale:

