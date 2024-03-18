The Best Tech Deals for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The first major Amazon sale of 2024 is here, and it’s a doozy. While not as big as the annual Prime Day event, Amazon’s Big Smile Sale still has the online retailer running huge discounts across a range of big-name brands.

You can find the full range of Amazon Australia’s Big Smile sales here, but to help you cut through the hundreds of offers that are currently available, we’ve rounded up the best tech deals on home appliances, PC gear and video games. These include up to 17 per cent off 2023 MacBook Air laptops, up to 44 per cent off select Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners and up to 40 per cent off Ring security devices.

Here’s everything you need to know about the massive Big Smile sale, along with the best tech deals you can grab during the event.

Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for PC

Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for tech and home appliances

Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for headphones and audio

Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for robot vacuum cleaners

Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for home security devices

Arlo : Save up to 36 per cent off smart home and security devices

: Save up to 36 per cent off smart home and security devices Reolink : Save up to 34 per cent off indoor and outdoor security devices

: Save up to 34 per cent off indoor and outdoor security devices Ring : Save up to 40 per cent off smart home and security devices

: Save up to 40 per cent off smart home and security devices TP-Link: Save up to 47 per cent off smart home, networking devices and home security

Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for video games

What is the Amazon Big Smile Sale and when does it end?

Amazon Australia’s Big Smile Sale kicked off earlier today, March 18, will run until 11:59pm Sunday, March 24. That means you’ve got just under a week to nab yourself one of the many bargains that’ll be available during the sale event.

Keep in mind that some of these sales are also only available to Prime members, so it’s worth signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

