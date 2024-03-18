The Best Tech Deals for Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

The first major Amazon sale of 2024 is here, and it’s a doozy. While not as big as the annual Prime Day event, Amazon’s Big Smile Sale still has the online retailer running huge discounts across a range of big-name brands.
You can find the full range of Amazon Australia’s Big Smile sales here, but to help you cut through the hundreds of offers that are currently available, we’ve rounded up the best tech deals on home appliances, PC gear and video games. These include up to 17 per cent off 2023 MacBook Air laptops, up to 44 per cent off select Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners and up to 40 per cent off Ring security devices.
Here’s everything you need to know about the massive Big Smile sale, along with the best tech deals you can grab during the event.
Table of contents
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for PC
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for tech and home appliances
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for headphones and audio
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for robot vacuum cleaners
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for home security devices
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for video games
- What is the Amazon Big Smile Sale and when does it end?
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for PC
- Alienware: Save up to 25 per cent off gaming monitors
- Apple: Save up to 19 per cent off a range of devices, including iPads, MacBooks and more
- Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, 64GB) – now $447 (down from $549)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop (M2 chip, 15.3″, 256GB) – now $1,897 (down from $2,199)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop (M2 chip, 15.3″, 512GB) – now $2,197 (down from $2,499)
- ASUS: Save up to 51 per cent off a huge range of gaming keyboards, headsets and more
- ASUS TUF 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $341.95 (down from $429)
- ASUS ROG Keris RGB Gaming Mouse – now $114.70 (down from $179)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II RX Gaming Keyboard – now $191.25 (down from $239)
- Beelink: Save up to 27 per cent off select mini PCs
- Canon: Save up to 40 per cent off select printers
- Corsair: Save up to 35 per cent off computer accessories, including:
- Corsair M55 RGB Wired Gaming Mouse – now $45 (down from $69)
- Corsair K60 Pro RGB Tenkeyless Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $159 (down from $199)
- Corsair K70 Pro RGB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $186 (down from $249)
- Dell: Save up to 33 per cent off gaming monitors
- Dell 27″ USB-C FHD Monitor – now $299 (down from $449)
- Dell 31.5″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $498.99 (down from $699)
- Elgato: Get the Wave:3 USB Condenser for $194 (down from $239)
- EPOMAKER: Save up to 20 per cent off keyboards and switch sets
- Epson: Save up to 42 per cent off select printers
- HyperX: Save up to 31 per cent off gaming keyboards and headsets
- Logitech: Save up to 25 per cent off keyboards and wireless mice
- LG: Save up to 29 per cent off monitors
- Netgear: Save up to 40 per cent off networking devices and routers
- Prism+: Save up to 17 per cent off monitors
- Prism+ X300 30″ Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $479)
- Prism+ F270i 27″ FHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $238.99 (down from $349)
- Prism+ XQ340 Pro 34″ QLED Curved Ultrawide WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $549 (down from $5999)
- Samsung: Save up to 34 per cent off monitors
- SanDisk: Save up to 58 per cent off storage solutions
- TP-Link: Save up to 25 per cent off networking devices and routers
- TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Router – now $71 (down from $89)
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Router – now $63 (down from $79)
- TP-Link Deco S7 AC1900 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) – now $199 (down from $249)
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for tech and home appliances
- Amazon: Save up to 51 per cent off select Echo Show and Dot smart devices
- Echo Pop – now $39 (down from $79)
- Echo (4th Gen) – now $99 (down from $169)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – now $129 (down from $229)
- Anker: Save up to 45 per cent off portable chargers and power banks
- Belkin: Save up to 35 per cent off wireless chargers and power banks
- Bosch: Save up to 30 per cent off power tools, drill bit sets, lawn care and accessories
- ELEGOO: Save up to 30 per cent off resin 3D printers and accessories
- Instant: Save up to 59 per cent off home and kitchen appliances
- Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Plus Pressure Cooker (8L) – now $157.99 (down from $299)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer (5.7L) – now $129.99 (down from $269)
- Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo Nova Multi Cooker (8L)– now $155.99 (down from $299)
- Miele: Save up to 38 per cent off vacuum cleaners
- Panasonic: Save up to 39 per cent off a range of electronics and appliances
- Philips: Save up to 59 per cent off home and kitchen appliances
- Philips 7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL (8.3L) – now $449 (down from $649)
- Philips 5000 Series Airfryer XXL (7.2L) – now $295 (down from $449)
- Philips Essential Airfryer (4.1L) – now $88 (down from $199)
- Philips: Save up to 37 per cent off Hue smart lighting
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Smart Light (2m Base Kit) – now $99.16 (down from $134.95)
- Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance A67 Smart Bulb – now $87.20 (down from $109.95)
- Philips Hue Play White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bar Light (2-Pack, Base Kit) – now $152.23 (down from $239.95)
- ROMOSS: Save up to 26 per cent off wireless chargers and power banks
- Sunbeam: Save up to 46 per cent off kitchen appliances
- Tefal: Save up to 61 per cent off cookware and kitchen appliances
- Tineco: Save up to 38 per cent off wet-dry vacuum cleaners
- XGIMI: Save up to 23 per cent off portable projectors
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for headphones and audio
- Jabra: Save up to 51 per cent off wireless earbuds
- Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds – now $73.99 (down from $139)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds – now $100 (down from $179)
- Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds – now $106.99 (down from $219)
- JBL: Save up to 50 per cent off earbuds, headphones and portable speakers
- JBL Live Free 2 True Wireless Earbuds – now $119.95 (down from $199.95)
- JBL Live 460 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $99.95 (down from $199)
- JBL Charge 5 BT Speaker – now $119.95 (down from $199.95)
- Sennheiser: Save up to 58 per cent off noise-cancelling headphones
- SoundPEATS: Save up to 44 per cent off earbuds
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for robot vacuum cleaners
- ECOVACS: Save up to 44 per cent off select robot vacuum cleaners
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $399 (down from $599)
- ECOVACS Deebot N8+ 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $599 (down from $1,099)
- ECOVACS Deebot X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $899 (down from $1,498)
- Lefant: Save up to 60 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners
- Roborock: Save up to 29 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners
- Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock – now $999 (down from $1,399)
- Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $1,099 (down from $1,299)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $2,168.99 (down from $2,699)
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for home security devices
- Arlo: Save up to 36 per cent off smart home and security devices
- Reolink: Save up to 34 per cent off indoor and outdoor security devices
- Ring: Save up to 40 per cent off smart home and security devices
- TP-Link: Save up to 47 per cent off smart home, networking devices and home security
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for video games
- PlayStation 5:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $41.50 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora – now $61.93 (down from $109.95)
- The Crew Motorfest – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Dead Island 2 – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – now $27 (down from $39.99)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $69 (down from $119.95)
- Xbox Series X:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $41.50 (down from $79.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $25.40 (down from $39.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $69 (down from $119.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $15 (down from $39.99)
- Nintendo Switch:
- Batman Arkham Trilogy – now $59 (down from $89.95)
- SanDisk Nintendo Switch microSD (512GB)– now $79 (down from $169)
- SanDisk Nintendo Switch microSD (256GB)– now $43.80 (down from $79)
What is the Amazon Big Smile Sale and when does it end?
Amazon Australia’s Big Smile Sale kicked off earlier today, March 18, will run until 11:59pm Sunday, March 24. That means you’ve got just under a week to nab yourself one of the many bargains that’ll be available during the sale event.
Keep in mind that some of these sales are also only available to Prime members, so it’s worth signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.
