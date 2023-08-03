Dodo Just Gave Its Mobile Plans a Do-Over, but How Do They Stack Up?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Dodo has joined the double data craze, overhauling its roster of mobile plans in the process. If you’re tempted but torn over whether these new mobile plans are better value than the old ones, we’re here to clarify the situation.

Dodo mobile plans

Before we jump into the juicy details, here’s a quick snapshot of Dodo’s revamped roster of mobile plans.

The first cab off the rank here is the new Dodo $10 Mobile plan. Previously, Dodo’s cheapest SIM-only option cost just $5. However, that plan all but required you to shell out an extra $10 for a 3GB data add-on. Its replacement is slightly more expensive upfront, but it now includes 2GB as standard.

This SIM-only mobile plan also comes with no-excess data charges, unlimited local calls and texts, unlimited international SMS and coverage powered by the Optus 4G network.

What’s more, Dodo is currently running a promotion that doubles the usual data allowance. If you sign up before the 29th of August, you’ll get 4GB per month rather than the usual 2GB. That bonus data will stick around for your first three months with the provider. After that, you’re back to the usual rate of 2GB per month.

For a sense of how this plan compares to other $10 mobile plans in our database, check out the widget below.

Next up, there’s the Dodo $20 Mobile Plan. While this plan is a significant step up from the one that sits below it in price, it’s something of a step backwards compared to its predecessor.

Dodo’s old $20 plan came with just 20GB of data plus a 500GB data bank. This new one comes with 15GB as standard and ditches the data bank. That change aside, you’re still looking at no-excess data charges, unlimited local calls and texts, unlimited international SMS, 100 minutes of international calls to select countries and coverage powered by the Optus 4G network.

The promotion mentioned above also applies to this plan. So long as you sign up before the 29th of August, you’ll get 30GB per month rather than the usual 15GB per month. Those extra gigabytes expire after your third month, but it’s a nice bonus nevertheless.

For a sense of how this Dodo mobile plan compares to other $20 mobile plans in our database, check out the widget below.

Then, there’s the Dodo $25 Mobile Plan. This one is $5 cheaper than the previous $30 Mobile Plan but it includes a smaller 25GB allowance rather than the 40GB offered by its predecessor.

This particular plan also includes a 500GB data bank, no-excess data charges, unlimited local calls and texts, unlimited international SMS, 200 minutes of international calls to select countries and coverage courtesy of the Optus 4G network.

This next part will sound pretty familiar. If you sign up before the 29th of August, you’ll score 50GB per month rather than the standard 25GB for the first three months. Beyond that, you’re looking at the usual rate.

For a sense of how this Dodo mobile plan compares to other $25 mobile plans in our database, check out the widget below.

Lastly, there’s the Dodo $35 Mobile Plan. As with the $25 Mobile Plan, this one is a little cheaper than the $40 plan that it has replaced. However, unlike that plan, this one is actually better value than its 40GB predecessor with a larger 45GB data allowance.

This plan also includes a 500GB data bank, no-excess data charges, unlimited local calls and texts, unlimited international SMS, 300 minutes of international calls to select countries and coverage powered by the Optus 4G network.

One last time: Dodo is currently running a promotion that doubles the data allowance for this and its other SIM-only mobile plans. Sign up for this plan before the 29th of August and you’ll get 90GB per month rather than the usual 45GB. That bonus will last for three months in total.

Past that honeymoon period, you’re back to the usual rate of 45GB per month but free to look around for a better deal. This is a no-contract plan after all, and moving telcos every few months is one of the best ways to save on the cost of your monthly mobile bill.

For a sense of how this plan compares to other $35 mobile plans in our database, check out the widget below.

