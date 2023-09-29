Felix’s New Plans Are a Big Deal, but Are They a Good One?

Contributor: Fergus Halliday

It’s a sad day when Australia’s one true plan with unlimited data gets hit with a price hike. The short version here is that Vodafone-powered provider Felix has changed up its mobile plan roster in a big way this month. Rather than one plan that does it all but comes with a speed cap, Felix now offers three different mobile plans aimed at meeting different data needs.

If all you’re after is the bullet points, check out the widget below:

Felix is also currently running a promotion for new signups that knocks 20% off the cost of your first three months for all three of the above plans. While this deal is only available to new customers, all you need to do to take advantage is use the promo code FELIX20 at checkout.

The first cab off the rank here is the Felix 25GB Mobile Plan.

This SIM-only mobile plan comes with unlimited calls and text, an unlimited data bank and excess free data capped at speeds of up to 1.5Mbps if you go over that 25GB allowance. There’s no 5G or lock-in contract, but Felix does sell add-ons for international calls, roaming or additional full-speed data if you need it.

For a sense of how this one compares to other Vodafone-powered plans with at least 20GB of data, check out the widget below:

If you need a little bit more data, that’s where the 50GB Felix Mobile plan comes in.

This plan comes with unlimited calls and text, an unlimited data bank and excess free data capped at speeds of up to 1.5Mbps if you go over that 50GB allowance. There’s no 5G or lock-in contract, but as mentioned before Felix sells a number of add-ons for those who need international calls, roaming or a few more gigabytes per month.

For a sense of how this one compares to other Vodafone-powered plans with at least 50GB of data, check out the widget below:

These new plans fill out the roster, but if the main reason you’re looking at Felix is the fact that it has the closest thing in Australia to a truly unlimited mobile plan then the Felix Unlimited Mobile plan is going to be the obvious choice.

Although Felix’s most notable mobile plan doesn’t come with a data cap, the provider’s digital buffet does come with one limit in the sense that you’ll be subject to a strict speed limit of 20Mpbs. That’s a lot faster than the 1.5Mpbs or 2Mpbs speed limit that’ll kick in on endless data plans available from Dodo, Vodafone and other providers, but it’s a lot slower than what a 4G or 5G mobile plan could potentially offer you when it comes to connectivity.

Again, if you do need to phone home, Felix Mobile also offers international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That’ll get you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

