Dodo Has a Good Deal Going for the Most Popular NBN Plan

It’s no secret that NBN 50 is the most popular type of internet plan in Australia, and Dodo is putting a fresh spin on its existing offering with a timely deal.

Sign up before March 26 using the widget below and you’ll save $15 per month on the usual price for the first six months.

As noted in the widget above, the Dodo NBN 50 Unlimited plan comes with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps.

Ordinarily, this one is priced at $80 per month. Thanks to the discount, you’re looking at $65 per month for the first six months. As with other Dodo internet plans, you can also save an extra $10 per month if you’re based in NSW or Victoria and already using the company as either a gas or electricity provider.

Once you do reach the end of that six-month honeymoon period, there’s little stopping you from shopping around for a better NBN deal.

If you do it carelessly, changing NBN providers can mean a lot of hardware fees but so long as you’re sticking to ones that let you bring your modem with you it’s the easiest way for most people to save money on the cost of staying online.

For a sense of how this deal from Dodo compares, check out this round-up of the cheapest NBN 50 plans.

Need a little bit more speed, you can save even more with Dodo’s NBN 100 plan.

This NBN plan comes with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 17Mbps. Ordinarily, it’ll cost you $85 per month. However, if you sign up before February 27 you can get away with paying $67.50 per month for the first six months instead.

As with its NBN 50 counterpart, those who have an energy or gas account with Dodo can save even more. In either case, be sure to check out this round-up of the cheapest NBN 100 plans for a sense of how this one compares to the rest of the market.

