Dodo Has Nerfed Its Unlimited Mobile Plans, so Try These Alternatives Instead

Contributor: Alex Choros

The words “unlimited mobile plan” probably mean something different to you than what providers like Telstra, Vodafone and Optus mean when they say it.

Felix Mobile excluded, Australian telcos treat unlimited mobile plans in a way that’s better described as endless or excess-charge-free data. Rather than being kicked off the network or hit with surprise fees once you exceed your monthly allowance, Aussies who go through all their gigabytes are downgraded to a slower connection.

For a snapshot of the best unlimited mobile plans available in Australia, check out the widget below.

Earlier this year, Dodo joined the exclusive club of unlimited mobile plan providers when it added excess charge-free data to its roster of postpaid mobile plans. For a while, it was one of the better value options for those looking for unlimited data on a budget. Depending on your needs, that might no longer be the case.

As of about a week ago, Dode made a sneaky tweak to the terms and conditions of its excess-charge-free mobile plans. Before we dive into the devil in the details, let’s take a look at Dodo’s roster of postpaid plans using the widget below for added context.

Going forward, those who use up all the data on any of the Dodo mobile plans above will stay connected to the Optus 4G network but capped at speeds of 256kbps rather than the previous speed limit of 1Mpbs. That’s a significant downgrade and one that makes this provider much worse than what you can expect from an unlimited mobile plan found elsewhere.

If you’re irked and ready to switch it up, our recommendation for the next best thing is probably going to be Vodafone’s Small SIM-only Plan.

Priced at $45 per month, this mobile plan comes with standard calls and text, unlimited international texts, 40GB of data, 5G coverage and no excess charges if you go over that data cap. It might be a little too modest for some, but if you’re after the cheapest Vodafone plan with unlimited data, it’s the obvious choice.

Another alternative to consider is to just cut out the nonsense that comes with endless data plans and opt for the truly unlimited plan offered by Felix Mobile. This plan comes with an unlimited number of gigabytes and one big caveat.

This plan comes with unlimited data, local calls and texts and if you do need to phone home, then Felix Mobile also offers international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That sum scores you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

The only catch is that this digital buffet comes subject to a strict speed limit of 20Mpbs. That’s a lot faster than the 256Kbps throttle that kicks in on the excess-charge-free plans available from Dodo. On the other hand, it’s also a lot slower than what a 4G or 5G mobile plan could potentially offer you when it comes to regular connectivity.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

