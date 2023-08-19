Help! I Want to Spend $US300 On This Amazing Lost Boys Figure

If there are two things I love in this world it’s The Lost Boys and wasting money. So it should be of little surprise to my friends, family, and you readers that I am salivating over Sideshow Collectables’ latest announcement: a 1/6 scale collectible of Kiefer Sutherland’s iconic character David from The Lost Boys.

The Lost Boys, if you haven’t seen it, is an unforgettable 1987 vampire film about two brothers (Corey Haim and Jason Patric) who move to Northern California and find themselves wrapped up in a rising, teen vampire culture. Sutherland is the main vampire villain, Corey Feldman is in it along with Dianne Wiest, Edward Herrmann, a Sexy Sax Man, and more. It’s the best.

And though there have been some 6-inch figures and Funko Pops, there’s never been anything like this. Check it, and its incredible accessories (Noodles! Maggots! Hanging feet!) in the following slideshow. David is available to preorder for $US285 at Sideshow, a page I totally do not have up in a Tab at all times.

An overview

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

David comes with multiple faces (human and vampire) as well as some awesome accessories and details, which you’ll see in the following slides.

They’re only noodles, Michael

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

Let’s be honest. This would be the pose most of us used, right?

Wine?

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

Love the details on the wine bottle as well as the jacket.

Hanging around

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

It would be weird to display him like this since it’s such a short scene but, this is a rad option. We’ve got a close up of the feet coming up.

You’re dead meat!

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

Vampire David is hungry.

Standard pose

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

I’m so bad at posing, this is what it would look like on my shelf.

Layers in Santa Carla

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

Not sure I never noticed David’s vest, but you can see it great here, along with the buttons and wine.

More jacket detail

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

Marco? Food.

Maggots

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

Oh, don’t worry. You can choose maggots or noodles.

Spurs?

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

David had spurs? I don’t remember that.

Feet pics!

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

So creepy. So cool.

The little details

Image: Sideshow/Warner Bros.

Here are the alternate hands, for holding wine or Chinese, as well as the noodles, rice, and maggots.