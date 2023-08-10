Looks Like the Situation Around Wonder Woman 3 Is Even Weirder

After recent repeated statements from Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot that new DC film head honchos James Gunn and Peter Safran are working with her to develop the in-limbo Wonder Woman 3, a new report suggests that actually… nothing of the sort is happening.

Variety reports citing Warner Bros. sources that no Wonder Woman project, especially a third movie, is currently in development as part of the studio’s overhauled plans for the DC movieverse, beyond Paradise Lost, an already-announced Amazon prequel series set for streaming service Max. Furthermore, the report casts doubts on Gadot’s comments that Gunn and Safran had definitively promised that Gadot would continue in her role as Wonder Woman should any new project enter development.

The report comes as Gadot has begun to make regular statements about the future of Wonder Woman 3 to the press recently. The actress first sowed confusion about the state of DC’s reboot last month when she suggested to Entertainment Tonight that plans were under way for her return as Wonder Woman, and then more recently told Comicbook.com last week “from what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

For now—or at least what work can be done in Hollywood right now as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue—DC and Warner Bros. are focused on the titles announced earlier this year as part of their rebooted film slate, kicking off with James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

