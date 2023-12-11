James Gunn Has Found His DC Universe’s Mandatory Sean Gunn Role

Sean Gunn has been tapped to play Maxwell Lord in James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

The actor, last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is now attached to portray the Justice League villain, according to Deadline. If the name Maxwell Lord is familiar, that’s likely because the character was played not long ago by Pedro Pascal in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984. Gunn’s take will likely be a new iteration of the DC villain in upcoming films within his brother James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC slate, which will begin with a first chapter dubbed “Gods and Monsters.” It is reported that the character will be mentioned in Superman: Legacy but will likely be featured in other upcoming DC projects, perhaps Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Sean Gunn has been a frequent collaborator with his brother over the years; aside from Marvel’s Guardians movies, in which played Kraglin and body-doubled for Rocket, he also did mo-cap for Weasel in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad movie for DC.

