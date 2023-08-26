The Space Fashions of Zack Snyder’s Netflix Saga Rebel Moon

The trailer for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire dropped this week, giving us our first look at the upcoming Netflix space odyssey.

Just from the teaser alone, there’s a full gamut of looks on the ensemble—particularly star Sofia Boutella, whose character, Kora, was once a blaster-armed member of the Imperium army, and later becomes a defector in hiding. With our first glimpses of the movie’s costuming for the Mother World, the harvest planet, and the snowy frontiers of space, the original looks are giving Warhammer 40K space army meets Mad Max: Fury Road scavenger chic.

Recently at a presentation for the film, we got a look up close at some of the costumes featured in the movie.

Image: Netflix

Kora’s billowy cape and action look post-military was a moment.

Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

And here it is in person.

Image: Netflix

Doona Bae’s wardrobe as Nemesis in action is everything a space goth could only dream of.

Image: Netflix

In the trailer we only get a quick glimpse at Charlie Hunnam’s look as Kai. The hood is a statement, it’s definitely very inconspicuous.

Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Here are some of the ensemble looks in person with better lighting. We didn’t get a look at Michiel Huisman’s Gunner in this trailer, which makes me wonder if he’s more prominent in part two of Snyder’s film series.

Image: Netflix

The best look we got of Ed Skrien as Admiral (not-so) Noble was shirtless.

Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Here’s his military regalia along with a look at a priest costume.

Image: Netflix

Special shout-out to Corey Stoll’s braided beard beads!

Image: Netflix

Djimon Hounsou in a flashback—we presume from before his character’s defection. That armour is epic.

Image: Netflix

These feathered funeral fits are solemnly serving.

Image: Netflix

Even in death, a sick serve.

Image: Netflix

In just one shot, you know this questionable royal lives for the drama.

Image: Netflix

I feel he is the drama, with this fancy fascist aesthetic. The vibes are imprisoned symphony.

Image: Netflix

See? These bagged heads scream imprisoned fascist fashion.

Image: Netflix

Juxtaposed with a flower-crowned robot of peace, we’re in for this wild ride based on looks alone.