Watch a YouTuber Assemble the World’s Thinnest Foldable Phone

I love it when YouTubers do cool things with tech, whether it be a bike with no wheels, or a Tesla with big wheels, and today, JerryRigEverything (of the self-titled YouTube channel) has brought us a new wonder: A calming assembly video of the world’s thinnest foldable phone.

Here’s the video. JerryRigEverything has a history of getting super technical with smartphones, EVs, and all kinds of tech, but this latest video from him might be my favourite.

Now, as a disclaimer, the phone wasn’t designed by Zack Nelson (who goes by JerryRigEverything online), and the components were actually provided by one of the channel’s sponsors, Honor – a smartphone maker in the U.S. that was previously owned by Huawei. Completely assembled, the phone forms the Honor Magic V2, a phone you can’t buy in Australia, but is still the recipient of the ‘world’s thinnest foldable phone’ title, because it just is:

Honor Magic V2 unfolded dimensions: 156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7 mm

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 unfolded dimensions: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm

Oppo Find N unfolded dimensions: 132.6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm.

That last measurement dictates thickness, of which the Magic V2 is the thinnest (and for the folded measurement, just double it). By comparison to some other phones, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is 8.9mm thick, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 7.9 mm thick.

This video is absolutely soothing. It’s therapeutic listening to Nelson’s voice over the top of this phone assembly video. He makes the odd mistake, including forgetting a ribbon underneath one of the batteries, but he catches them all and the phone ends up booting at the end. He likens the process to “just like a little LEGO” as he goes, which is certainly one way to think of it.

“Not gonna lie, it’s rather strange assembling a phone that I didn’t take apart myself,” Nelson said.

“It’s like a high-stakes version of that puzzle ball for kids.”

If you’re someone who maybe wants to give this a try, I’m sorry to disappoint, but not only are Honor smartphones not available in Australia, but the company also doesn’t sell them disassembled. You could always, however, get super DIY with it, like the YouTuber who built a foldable iPhone.