Casetify in Hot Water for Allegedly Stealing Dbrand Phone Case Designs

Dbrand, the snarky phone case maker that has made some of the best cases over the years (I love the Damascus cases personally) is a bit unhappy with phone case giant Casetify, for allegedly stealing its designs.

Earlier this year, Casetify revealed a new range of cases called Inside Out, which are cases that have been decorated to look like the insides of your device are transparent.

The problem is that Dbrand has been doing this exact thing for years – and that the photos Casetify uses are suspiciously similar to Dbrand’s. Dbrand’s ‘Teardown’ range was first developed as a partnership with prominent teardown YouTuber JerryRigEverything, and it has grown to be one of the case maker’s most popular collections – the company has just introduced a new collection of them. As reported by The Verge, Dbrand is suing Casetify for allegedly stealing its high-quality images of device teardowns, to use for its own products.

JerryRigEverything released a video explaining the matter on YouTube.

And Dbrand seems to have come with the receipts. As The Verge continues, Dbrand has a penchant for adding easter eggs into its teardown images – which the company claims it had spotted on the designs Casetify is using. Dbrand put up an extensive Twitter thread on the matter, including side-by-side photos of a JerryRigEverything catchphrase that appears in the same place across both designs, references to the ‘1 1 11’ numbers on a ribbon cable and the battery, the ‘R0B07’ Dbrand signature that appears in exactly the same place on both designs, and Dbrand’s ‘all seeing eye’ on both designs.

Information surrounding the lawsuit has not been revealed, and at the time of writing, Casetify’s Inside Out skins don’t appear to be visible anywhere on its site. Dbrand and JerryRigEverything claim that, during the time that it had taken action against the company, the website had gone down.

Casetify hasn’t made its position on the matter public, and we’ve reached out for comment.

Image: Dbrand

