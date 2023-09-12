Apple Watch Ultra 2: Farther, Higher, and Deeper

Apple has just announced the Apple Watch Series 9, with an all-new screen design architecture, capable of being brightened up to 9,000 nits.

The company has introduced a new night mode, which just looks absolutely stunning. It activates automatically depending on the time.

The battery can last for up to 36 hours, or up to 72 hours on low-power mode.

Just like with the Apple Watch Series 9, the Ultra 2 can be controlled using gestures. There’s also a customisable action button, and a commitment to carbon neutrality.

For divers, there are depth session logs on-device, and a new modular watch face (as you can see in the top image).

Image credit: Apple

