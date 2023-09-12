The Apple Watch Series 9 Can Be Controlled With a Finger Tap

Apple has just announced the Watch Series 9, the latest generation mainline Watch.

Powering the new Apple Watch 9 is the S9 chip. It contains 5.6 billion transistors and is powered by a a faster GPU with an all-day 18-hour battery life. Siri has also been moved on-device for faster processing, and the virtual assistant can now access your health data

For example, you can ask Siri how much sleep you got last night, or what your blood-oxygen level is.

The brightness of the screen has been bumped up to a maximum of 2,000 nits (double on last year’s model), and can be lowered to 1 nit.

You’re also able to control the Apple Watch Series 9 with gestures, such as raising your wrist for the screen to brighten. By tapping your index finger and thumb twice (on the wrist the Watch is on), you can answer a call, hang up, or scroll through the phone.

On-board is a new ultra-wideband signal, so that it’s easier to find your iPhone with a Watch-activated alert.

There’s also a pink colour option, which is just gorgeous.

Aside from pink; Starlight, silver, midnight, and PRODUCT(RED) will be colour options, along with stainless steel silver, gold, and graphite.

Apple has also introduced a completely new fabric – FineWoven – which it’s making available as a band for the Series 9.

It’s also Apple’s first-even carbon neutral product.

Image credit: Apple

This post will be continuously updated throughout the event, so please keep hitting refresh and we’ll add more info as the event unfolds.