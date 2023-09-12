The iPhone 15 Has Finally Arrived

After a year of speculation, the iPhone 15 is finally here. The new range has brought with it some of the biggest changes in the phone’s history, with the Lightning plug ditched and the USB-C plug finally adopted.

This year, the iPhone 15 comes in two sizes, 6.1 inches for the iPhone 15 and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 15 Plus.

While the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the phones for Apple power users, the iPhone 15 and its larger brother, the 15 Plus, still boast some pretty decent specs, including a 48MP main camera. As Tim Cook said, “the iPhone 15 is absolutely incredible”.

Apple’s iPhone 15 range

Each of the four iPhone 15 models are different, tailoring to a different kind of user with different needs. Each phone is uniquely Apple with the feeling you’d expect from an Apple device, but there are some big differences this year. In particular, the adoption of the Dynamic Island on the two cheaper models (last year, it was unique to the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max).

USB-C has finally been adopted.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus camera system

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus received some camera upgrades this year. Specs-wise, the main camera is now 48MP, with a 26mm focal length. Basically giving you a new camera. The 12MP Telephoto (with 42mm focal length) also boasts continuous zoom. Night Mode also received an upgrade, with more attention to detail (what Pro and Pro Max users are already used to.

iPhone 15

The base-level iPhone 15 is the least interesting device across the entire line-up, but that doesn’t mean it has been left behind. There are definitely at least a couple of features that set it apart from last year’s model. As per usual, the ‘Plus’ model is essentially the same phone, but with a bigger body and screen.

The A16 Bionic chip

Out with the old, in with the new. The A16 Bionic chip is, of course, the successor to the A15 Bionic chip featured in the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, with the Pro and Pro Max using the A16 last year, and now the standard models get the more powerful processor. The A16 chip has a 5-core GPU, 6-core CPU, and a 16-core neural engine capable of 17 trillion operations per second. That’s going to make iOS 17 all the better.

With a second-generation ultra-wide band chip, the iPhone 15 uses a more advanced machine learning model that prioritises your voice on phone calls (voice isolation) and allows you to find the exact location of things (or people) via Find My.

Apple used its iPhone event to talk about Emergency SOS via Satellite, Roadside Assistance via Satellite, which will let your roadside assistance company know you’ve broken down.

This article has been updated since it was first published, and will be continuously updated throughout the event, so please keep hitting refresh and we’ll add more info as the event unfolds.