Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Folks, it’s Friday. We made it. We’ve got one last drop of tech news to finish up the week with.

1. Victoria to tax Airbnb hosts

The Victorian government has announced a new 7.5 per cent levy for all short-stay accommodation providers in the state, such as hosts that use Airbnb, as part of a 2023-2024 statement on housing. If brought into effect, it’ll mean higher costs for landlords that lease their properties for short-term periods, and it’s hoped that it will have a positive impact on renters by encouraging more long-term accommodation options (or, to even out the higher taxes, it may result in more expensive listings).

2. YouTube adds new tools for AI-generated slop

How many times have you watched a TikTok or YouTube short and thought “This is fun, but what if there were some strange pandas desperately trying to shove coffee from a morphing teacup into their nose or maw?” Great news, YouTube is going to deliver. The latest from the Google-owned platform delivers a look into the future of cheap, disturbing, and cringe-worthy deepfake videos from the biggest name-brand platforms. The whole thing is gross. That was more a whinge than an explainer, so read about it here.

3. ASIC sues BitTrade

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has initiated civil proceedings against Bit Trade, provider of the Kraken crypto exchange to Australian customers, for failing to comply with design and distribution obligations for its margin trading product. News comes to us via iTnews, which is reporting that ASIC is alleging that Bit Trade failed to make a target market determination for the product before offering it to customers, and continues to offer it despite being notified of the ASIC’s concerns in June last year. How good is crypto?

4. Google Pixel 8a leaks surface

With the iPhone 15 old news, Google is the next phone-maker everyone has their eyes on with the search giant set to launch its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4. But before that launch happens, it looks like we may have been treated to some images of a future Pixel 8 device — the Pixel 8a. Per Android Authority, images of what appears to be the Pixel 8a have made their way into the wild. The pics (click on that last link to see them), show a Pixel 7a that looks a little more like what we’re expecting the 8 and 8 Pro to look like. The 8 hasn’t even launched, so don’t expect the 8a to appear before it.

5. Alexa partners Guide Dogs Australia

Ending with something cute today and Amazon Alexa and Guide Dogs Australia have partnered to launch a new smart home education and installation program which will provide Echo Dots to Aussies who are blind or have low vision. Amazon said the voice-activated technology allows Guide Dogs clients to navigate through their daily routines more independently. The program launches alongside a new Guide Dogs for Alexa Skill which provides voice access to Guide Dogs news, services and information as well as the ability to request a call back for clients seeking further support. This pic was too sweet not to share.

Image: Amazon

BONUS ITEM: How about a bit of chaotic tech to end the week? This streamer set up a frying pan and stove so his viewers could fry rice for him (it didn’t go well).

Have a great weekend.