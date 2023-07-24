Every Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Superhero, Horror, and Action Movie Still Coming Out This Year

The last few years have been chaotic, especially when trying to keep track of when movies are premiering. But, the COVID-induced fog has settled and we have somewhat of a clear picture when it comes to the upcoming movies coming out in Australia in 2023.

From Marvel and Disney to Warner Bros, Paramount, Universal, Blumhouse and everything in between, here are the movies coming out in 2023, the ones confirmed as upcoming for fans of sci-fi, horror, adventure, action and all things superhero in Australia.

Movies coming out in 2023 in Australia

Let’s start at the top, with everything that came out in January.

Movies that came out in January 2023

Mummies (animation) rent on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99

(animation) rent on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $6.99 M3GAN rent on Apple TV and Amazon for $2.99

rent on Apple TV and Amazon for $2.99 Babylon rent on Amazon or Apple TV for $0.99.

Movies that came out in February 2023

Knock at the Cabin rent on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $5.99

rent on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube, or Telstra TV for $5.99 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stream it on Disney+

stream it on Disney+ Missing rent on YouTube for $5.99.

Movies that came out in March 2023

Movies that came out in April 2023

Super Mario Bros. Amazon and YouTube have it to rent for $5.99

Amazon and YouTube have it to rent for $5.99 The Pope’s Exorcist rent it via Amazon or YouTube for $5.99

rent it via Amazon or YouTube for $5.99 Evil Dead Rise rent via Amazon for $6.99.

Movies that came out in May 2023

Movies that came out in June 2023

New movies coming out in July 2023

New movies coming out in August 2023

The Meg 2 on August 3

New movies coming out in September 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (animation) on September 7

New movies coming out in October 2023

True Love on October 5

New movies coming out in November 2023

Blade on November 2

New movies coming out in December 2023

Wonka on December 14

What’s releasing in 2024?

Night Swim on January 4

That’s it for upcoming movies for 2023. If there’s anything we learned from the last two years, it’s that release dates aren’t ever completely set in stone until you’re sitting in a seat at the cinema. So stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll update this article as more information becomes available AND as the big production houses lock in more movies.

