How to Watch Tomorrow’s ‘Made By Google’ Event, and What We’re Expecting

Another day, another phone launch event. This time, it’s a Google event and unlike Apple, the search giant punching well above its weight in the smartphone game has all but told us a new Pixel flagship is coming. The event will be called, of course, Made By Google.

Here’s the hype vid from August.

And here’s the latest teaser.

Made By Google will take place at 10 am ET October 4 in New York City. That translates to 1 am October 5 AEDT and a bit more palatable 10 pm October 4 AWST.

You can stream it straight from Google’s YouTube.

Aside from messing with our circadian rhythm, the Made By Google Pixel event, if we go by last year’s, will include a livestream keynote where, aside from being expected to unveil its Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones, Google may announce the Pixel Watch 2, and more hardware.

Though we didn’t get any real hint at the Pixel 8 at Google I/O earlier this year as the company focused on its AI initiatives and the Google Pixel Fold, there have been plenty of leaks to fill the void.

As far as the Pixel Watch 2 goes, 9to5Google is expecting a sequel. There’s still the lingering possibility of new Nest devices, but there’s been little to no rumours on that front compared to Google’s phone and wearable lines.

